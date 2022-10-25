Today
Women’s college golf
Idaho at The Clash at Boulder Creek, 8 a.m.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:12 am
Prep volleyball
Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Rogers at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament first-round game
