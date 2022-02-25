Today

College baseball

Washington State vs. LIU (2), noon in Peoria, Ariz.

Women’s college tennis

Idaho at Oregon, noon

College track and field

Washington State in Pac-12 indoor championships, noon in Seattle

Idaho in Big Sky indoor championships, 9 a.m. at Bozeman, Mont.

College swimming and diving

Washington State at Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m. in Federal Way, Wash.

Idaho at WAC tournament, 8:30 a.m. in Houston

Boys prep basketball

Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Game 2 of Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 championship series

Pullman vs. Tumwater, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional tournament at University High School

Colfax vs. Napavine, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional tournament at University High School

Girls prep basketball

Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional tournament at University High School

