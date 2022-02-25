Today
College baseball
Washington State vs. LIU (2), noon in Peoria, Ariz.
Women’s college tennis
Idaho at Oregon, noon
College track and field
Washington State in Pac-12 indoor championships, noon in Seattle
Idaho in Big Sky indoor championships, 9 a.m. at Bozeman, Mont.
College swimming and diving
Washington State at Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m. in Federal Way, Wash.
Idaho at WAC tournament, 8:30 a.m. in Houston
Boys prep basketball
Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Game 2 of Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 championship series
Pullman vs. Tumwater, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional tournament at University High School
Colfax vs. Napavine, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional tournament at University High School
Girls prep basketball
Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional tournament at University High School