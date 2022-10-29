Today
Today
College football
Idaho at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.
College volleyball
Montana at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Women’s college tennis
Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Baylor Invitational, 7 a.m.
College rowing
Washington State at Head of the America, 11:30 a.m. in Gold River, Calif.
College swimming
North Colorado at Washington State, 10 a.m.
Prep volleyball
Genesee vs. Oakley, 8 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament consolation final at Madison High Schoo, Rexburg
Troy vs. Murtaugh, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament winner’s bracket final at Madison High School, Rexburg
Genesee-Oakley winner vs. Troy-Murtaugh loser, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament third-place match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Troy-Murtaugh winner vs. Genesee-Oakley-Troy-Murtaugh winner, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament championship match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Prep cross country
Idaho state cross country meet, 10 a.m. at LCSC Cross Country Trail
Pullman at Washington Class 2A regional meet, 12:30 p.m. at Apple Ridge XC Course, Yakima
Colfax, Colton, Garfield-Palouse at Washington Class 1B/2B regional meeet, 10 a.m. at Chewelah Golf Course
Prep swimming
Pullman at Washington Class 2A district championships, 2 p.m. at Waashington State
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A districts, noon at UI Swim Center
