Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at CSU Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Washington State, noon

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at Texas, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at Spokane Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep boys’ basketball

Kendrick at Nezperce, 5:30 p.m.

Potlatch at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 7:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Logos, 1:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

Prep girls’ basketball

Potlatch at Kamiah, 3 p.m.

Kendrick at Nezperce, 1:45 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.

Deary at Lakeside, 1 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Logos, noon

St. John Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Lewiston at Moscow, 2 p.m.

Pullman at Inland Empire Invitational, 9 a.m. at Central Valley

Potlatch at George Wilde Invitational, 9 a.m. at Kellogg

Colfax at Brice Williams Invitational, 9 a.m. at Liberty of Spangle

Sunday

Women’s college basketball

Boise State at Washington State, noon

Monday

Prep girls’ basketball

Logos at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you