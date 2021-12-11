Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at CSU Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
South Dakota State at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Texas, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Spokane Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep boys’ basketball
Kendrick at Nezperce, 5:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 1:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
St. John Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Prep girls’ basketball
Potlatch at Kamiah, 3 p.m.
Kendrick at Nezperce, 1:45 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.
Deary at Lakeside, 1 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, noon
St. John Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Lewiston at Moscow, 2 p.m.
Pullman at Inland Empire Invitational, 9 a.m. at Central Valley
Potlatch at George Wilde Invitational, 9 a.m. at Kellogg
Colfax at Brice Williams Invitational, 9 a.m. at Liberty of Spangle
Sunday
Women’s college basketball
Boise State at Washington State, noon
Monday
Prep girls’ basketball
Logos at Genesee, 7 p.m.