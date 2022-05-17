Today

College baseball

Washington State at Portland, 1 p.m.

Prep softball

Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament first-round game

Washington Class 2B tournament, Colfax vs. Davenport/Reardan, 10 a.m.

Washington Class 2B tournament, Colfax vs. Asotin/Chewelah, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Tumwater at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional semifinal

Prep boys golf

Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Lakeview Golf Course, Meridian

Colfax at Odessa, 2 p.m.

Prep girls golf

Colfax at Odessa, 2 p.m.

