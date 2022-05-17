Today
College baseball
Washington State at Portland, 1 p.m.
Prep softball
Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament first-round game
Washington Class 2B tournament, Colfax vs. Davenport/Reardan, 10 a.m.
Washington Class 2B tournament, Colfax vs. Asotin/Chewelah, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Tumwater at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional semifinal
Prep boys golf
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Lakeview Golf Course, Meridian
Colfax at Odessa, 2 p.m.
Prep girls golf
Colfax at Odessa, 2 p.m.