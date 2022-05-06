Today
College baseball
Utah Valley at Washington State, 6 p.m.
College track and field
Washington State at Oregon Twilight, 10 a.m.
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Texas, 8 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round
Prep baseball
Nezperce at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (2), noon
Prep softball
East Valley at Pullman (2), 2 p.m.
Nezperce at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Kendrick at St. Maries (2), noon
Prep boys golf
Moscow at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Moscow at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep track and field
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy's Pirate Battle at Twilight, 5:30 p.m.