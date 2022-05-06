Today

College baseball

Utah Valley at Washington State, 6 p.m.

College track and field

Washington State at Oregon Twilight, 10 a.m.

Men’s college tennis

Idaho at Texas, 8 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round

Prep baseball

Nezperce at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.

Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (2), noon

Prep softball

East Valley at Pullman (2), 2 p.m.

Nezperce at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Clearwater Valley (2), 3 p.m.

Kendrick at St. Maries (2), noon

Prep boys golf

Moscow at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Moscow at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep track and field

Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy's Pirate Battle at Twilight, 5:30 p.m.

