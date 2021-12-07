Today
Prep boys’ basketball
Pullman at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Troy at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Lakeside at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Kendrick, 5:30 p.m.
Prescott at Colton, 5 p.m.
Prep girls’ basketball
Pullman at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.
Clarkston at Colfax, 5:30 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Logos, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Troy, 4:30 p.m.
Colton at Asotin, 6 p.m.
Highland at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Prep boys’ swimming
Pullman vs. Cheney, Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco at EWU, 3 p.m.