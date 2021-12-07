Today

Prep boys’ basketball

Pullman at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Troy at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Lakeside at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Kendrick, 5:30 p.m.

Prescott at Colton, 5 p.m.

Prep girls’ basketball

Pullman at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.

Clarkston at Colfax, 5:30 p.m.

Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Potlatch at Logos, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Colton at Asotin, 6 p.m.

Highland at Kendrick, 7 p.m.

Prep boys’ swimming

Pullman vs. Cheney, Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco at EWU, 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you