Today
Men’s college basketball
SAGU at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Washington State, 1 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Idaho vs. Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. at Maui Wahine Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii
Washington State at BYU, 11 a.m.
Boys prep basketball
Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.
Kamiah at Genesee, 2:30 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 3 p.m.
Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls prep basketball
Pullman at Moscow, 11:30 a.m.
Kamiah at Genesee, 5 p.m.
Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 4 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Boys prep swimming
Richland, Hanford, Hermiston at Pullman, 1 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Potlatch, Pullman at Tri-State 2021 at North Idaho College, 9 a.m.
Moscow, at 2021 Bulldog Bash, 9 a.m. at Grangeville
Sunday
No event scheduled.
Monday
Girls prep basketball
Colfax at West Valley Tournament
Kendrick at Orlando Tournament in Orlando, Fl.