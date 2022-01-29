Today

Men’s college basketball

Idaho at Montana State, 3 p.m.

Men’s college tennis

Idaho vs. Utah State, 2 p.m. at Seattle

Women’s college tennis

Eastern Washington at Washington State, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Washington State, 4 p.m.

College track and field

Idaho hosts Idaho Invitational, 10 a.m.; Washington State at UW Invitational, 10 a.m.; Washington State at New Mexico Team Open, 7 a.m.

College swimming and diving

Idaho at Dixie State, 10 a.m.

Boys’ prep basketball

Clearwater Valley at Troy, 4 p.m.

Genesee at Kamiah, 2:30 p.m.

Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Timberline at Kendrick, 1:30 p.m.

Deary at Nezperce, 7 p.m.

St. George’s at Colfax, 4 p.m.

Girls’ prep basketball

Lapwai at Logos, 2:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Troy, 2:30 p.m.

St. George’s at Colfax, 2:30 p.m.

Genesee at Kamiah, 5 p.m.

Timberline at Kendrick, noon

Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Deary at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Moscow, Potlatch at North Idaho Rumble, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene

Sunday

Men’s college tennis

Idaho at Washington, noon

Men’s college basketball

Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m.

Monday

Boys’ prep basketball

Troy at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Deary at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.

Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.

North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls’ prep basketball

Prairie at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Logos at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Troy at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Deary at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.

Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you