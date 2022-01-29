Today
Men’s college basketball
Idaho at Montana State, 3 p.m.
Men’s college tennis
Idaho vs. Utah State, 2 p.m. at Seattle
Women’s college tennis
Eastern Washington at Washington State, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Washington State, 4 p.m.
College track and field
Idaho hosts Idaho Invitational, 10 a.m.; Washington State at UW Invitational, 10 a.m.; Washington State at New Mexico Team Open, 7 a.m.
College swimming and diving
Idaho at Dixie State, 10 a.m.
Boys’ prep basketball
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 4 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah, 2:30 p.m.
Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Timberline at Kendrick, 1:30 p.m.
Deary at Nezperce, 7 p.m.
St. George’s at Colfax, 4 p.m.
Girls’ prep basketball
Lapwai at Logos, 2:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 2:30 p.m.
St. George’s at Colfax, 2:30 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah, 5 p.m.
Timberline at Kendrick, noon
Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Deary at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Moscow, Potlatch at North Idaho Rumble, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Sunday
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Washington, noon
Men’s college basketball
Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m.
Monday
Boys’ prep basketball
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls’ prep basketball
Prairie at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Logos at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Deary at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 5:30 p.m.