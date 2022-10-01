Today
College football
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
California at Washington State, 2:30 p.m.
Men’s college tennis
Idaho at Dar Walters Classic, 9 a.m. in Boise
College swimming and diving
Idaho at College of Idaho, 9 a.m.
College rowing
Washington State at Burnaby Small Boat Invitational, 9 a.m. in Burnaby, B.C.
Prep football
Garfield-Palouse vs. Liberty Christian, 7 p.m. at Hanford High School
Prep volleyball
Oakesdale at Colfax, noon
Pomeroy, Garfield-Palouse, Deary, Colton at Pea and Lentil tournament, Genesee 8 a.m.
Prep boys soccer
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, noon
Prep girls soccer
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 4 p.m.
Prep cross country
Moscow, Deary, Colfax, Potlatch at Inland Empire Challenge at LCSC Course, Lewiston, 9 a.m.
Pullman, Garfield-Palouse at Battle for the 509, 9 a.m.
