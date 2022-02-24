Today
Men’s college basketball
Idaho at Sacramento State, 7:05 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Washington State at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
College baseball
Washington State vs. LIU, noon in Peoria, Ariz.
College track and field
Idaho in Big Sky indoor championships, 9 a.m. at Bozeman, Mont.
College swimming and diving
Washington State at Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m. in Federal Way, Wash.
Idaho at WAC tournament, 11:15 a.m. in Houston
Boys prep basketball
Potlatch-Prairie winner vs. Logos-Genesee winner, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game
Timberline at Deary, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game