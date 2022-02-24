Today

Men’s college basketball

Idaho at Sacramento State, 7:05 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Washington State at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

College baseball

Washington State vs. LIU, noon in Peoria, Ariz.

College track and field

Idaho in Big Sky indoor championships, 9 a.m. at Bozeman, Mont.

College swimming and diving

Washington State at Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m. in Federal Way, Wash.

Idaho at WAC tournament, 11:15 a.m. in Houston

Boys prep basketball

Potlatch-Prairie winner vs. Logos-Genesee winner, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game

Timberline at Deary, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game

