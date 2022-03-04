Today
Women’s college basketball
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
College baseball
Washington State vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m. in Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas
Women’s college tennis
Idaho vs. Montana State, 3 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Courts
Washington State at Arizona, 10 a.m.
Boys prep basketball
Moscow vs. Burley, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A state tournament elimination game at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Lapwai vs. Logos, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal-round game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Kamiah vs. Grace, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal-round game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Kendrick vs. Timberline, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament elimination game at Caldwell High School
Pullman vs. North Kitsap, 7:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament semifinal-round game at Yakima Valley SunDome
Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, 3:45 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament elimination/semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena
Girls prep basketball
Colfax vs. Liberty, 5:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena
Colton vs. Neah Bay, 9 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena
Pomeroy vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament elimination game at Spokane Arena
Garfield-Palouse vs. Mount Vernon Christian, 7:15 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena