Today

Women’s college basketball

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

College baseball

Washington State vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m. in Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas

Women’s college tennis

Idaho vs. Montana State, 3 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Courts

Washington State at Arizona, 10 a.m.

Boys prep basketball

Moscow vs. Burley, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A state tournament elimination game at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Lapwai vs. Logos, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal-round game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Kamiah vs. Grace, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal-round game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Kendrick vs. Timberline, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament elimination game at Caldwell High School

Pullman vs. North Kitsap, 7:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament semifinal-round game at Yakima Valley SunDome

Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, 3:45 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament elimination/semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena

Girls prep basketball

Colfax vs. Liberty, 5:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena

Colton vs. Neah Bay, 9 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena

Pomeroy vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament elimination game at Spokane Arena

Garfield-Palouse vs. Mount Vernon Christian, 7:15 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena

Tags

Recommended for you