Today
College baseball
USC at Washington State, 6 p.m.
College track and field
Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Oregon State High Performance Meet, 11 a.m.
Idaho at Desert Heat Classic, noon in Tucson, Ariz.
Washington State at Fresno State Invitational, 10 a.m.
Men’s college tennis
Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 a.m. in Big Sky Conference tournament final, Phoenix
Women’s college rowing
Washington State vs. Gonzaga, 9 a.m. in Colton
Prep baseball
East Valley at Pullman (2), noon
Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.
Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon
DeSales at Colton (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Sandpoint at Moscow (2), 11 a.m.
Pullman at Rogers (2), noon
Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.
Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon
Prep boys tennis
Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep girls tennis
Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep track and field
Pullman at Strandberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Central Valley in Spokane.
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Undeberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Lind-Ritzville
Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos, Potlatch, at Troy Invitational, 10 a.m.