College baseball

USC at Washington State, 6 p.m.

College track and field

Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Oregon State High Performance Meet, 11 a.m.

Idaho at Desert Heat Classic, noon in Tucson, Ariz.

Washington State at Fresno State Invitational, 10 a.m.

Men’s college tennis

Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 a.m. in Big Sky Conference tournament final, Phoenix

Women’s college rowing

Washington State vs. Gonzaga, 9 a.m. in Colton

Prep baseball

East Valley at Pullman (2), noon

Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.

Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon

DeSales at Colton (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Sandpoint at Moscow (2), 11 a.m.

Pullman at Rogers (2), noon

Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.

Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon

Prep boys tennis

Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep girls tennis

Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep track and field

Pullman at Strandberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Central Valley in Spokane.

Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Undeberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Lind-Ritzville

Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Logos, Potlatch, at Troy Invitational, 10 a.m.

