Today
Women’s college golf
Washington State at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, 8 a.m. in Lawrence, Kan.
Prep volleyball
Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament semifinal
Prairie vs. Potlatch, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
Kamiah vs. Logos, 8 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
Kendrick vs. St. John Bosco, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination match at P1FCU Activity Center
Pullman at Shadle Park, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Northwest Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
Pullman Christian at Spokane Athletic, 6 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pullman Christian at Spokane Athletic, 4:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pullman at Shadle Park, 4 p.m.
