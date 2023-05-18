Local programs power into softball postseason

As Idaho state tournament action starts up today here are a few stories local prep softball fans might want to follow.
Area teams will take the field in Idaho Class 4A (Moscow) and 1A (Potlatch, Clearwater Valley, Kendrick, Genesee) state tournament action.
Bears on a tear
Moscow heads to Twin Falls for its first state tournament appearance in nine years this week, and does so sporting the fifth seed, a 10-game winning streak and a district championship.
It first faces fourth-seeded Hillcrest (16-8) at 8 a.m. Pacific today.
The Bears (20-6) boast five players who head into State with season batting averages above .400 — Megan Highfill, Kaci Kiblen, Hannah Robertson, Bella Ristine and Megan Poler.
“Highfill, in my eyes, is one of the best hitters in the state,” Moscow coach Mike Kiblen said of the junior, who hit for the cycle in a nonleague win against Pullman earlier this season.
Moscow also packs what Kiblen calls a strong “1-2 punch” in the circle with pitchers Kelly Stodick and Allison Dorigo.
“All three phases of the game have been pretty solid all year long,” he said. “(With) senior leadership and camaraderie and chemistry between the girls, it’s been a great season.”
Whitepine League ruling 1A roost
Area schools make up half of the 1A field, with defending champion Potlatch tabbed as favorite for the title while Clearwater Valley of Kooskia is the second seed, Kendrick fourth and Genesee sixth in the eight-team draw, which opens play today in Caldwell.
The top-seeded Loggers (14-3) are riding a five-game winning streak highlighted by a district title as they take on eighth seed Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls (8-11) today at 10 a.m. Pacific. Of the three losses dotting the Loggers’ record this season, two have come to larger-division foes Moscow and St. Maries, while the third was against the Kendrick Tigers (15-9), with whom they split regular-season meetings, and against whom they will settle the score in the semifinals if seeding holds.
Josie Larson has excelled for Potlatch in pitching and hitting alike, while teammates such as Delaney Beckner, Tayva McKinney and Kaylen Hadaller have also made major contributions at bat.
“They’ve spent a lot of time together as a team, and they know how to score runs and win,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “If they play together for each other like a family, they’re going to do just fine.”
Looming on the other side of the bracket, Clearwater Valley (12-5) is up against seventh seed Greenleaf Friends Academy (11-9) in its opener at 8 a.m., and could face either Genesee (13-8) or third seed Glenns Ferry (20-3) in the semis as it looks to book a rematch of its district final loss to Potlatch in the state title round on Friday. The Rams field their own ace pitcher in Jessica Ketola.