COLFAX — Colfax’s volleyball team won a Washington Class 2B district title for the second consecutive season Thursday, beating Liberty of Spangle 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.
“We came ready to play,” Bulldogs coach Megan Dorman said. “The girls served really well tonight and played awesome defense.”
Colfax (15-2), which won has 15 state titles and eight since 2014, will be among one of the top seeds at the state tournament, which takes place Nov. 11-12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, Wash. In their first appearance at the state tourney since 2019 a year ago, the Bulldogs placed fifth.
Colfax will make its 32nd appearance in the state tournament in the past 34 seasons.
Sophomore Brynn McGaughy notched 19 kills and three blocks against the Lancers. She’s been a force on the front line for the Bulldogs all season.
“She’s just been gaining more and more confidence,” Dorman said. “She keeps working hard nad her height and size just helps us when she plays in the front row.”
Lauren York added 16 assists and six aces.
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Colton stayed alive in the Washington Class 1B district tournament after a 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 15-11 victory against Prescott.
Holly Heitstuman led the Wildcats (7-10) with 12 kills. Sidni Whitcomb added 25 assists. Clair Moerhle had six aces.
The Wildcats next will play St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in another elimination game at 10 a.m. Saturday at DeSales High School in Walla Walla.
OGDEN, Utah — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had 10 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 decision to Weber State at Swenson Gym.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn added 24 assists for the Vandals (4-19, 1-10), who have lost three in a row. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 13 digs.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Idaho State.
WSU to host seven series, play in Gwynn Classic
Washington State’s baseball team will host seven series and play in the Tony Gwynn Classic, it was announced.
The Cougars, who finished 27-26 overall and 12-18 in the Pac-12 Conference, open with a “home” series Feb. 17-19 against UC Riverside at the Seattle Mariners training complex in Peoria, Ariz., before playing in the Gwynn Classic from Feb. 24-27. WSU will open its Bailey-Brayton portion of the schedule March 3-7 with a three-game series against Southern Indiana and a single game against Seattle before starting Pac-12 Conference play at Oregon State.
The Cougars will have home conference series against Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Stanford, along with hosting a nonconference series against Santa Clara and a home-and-home once again with Gonzaga.
The Pac-12 tournament takes place May 24-28 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Game times will be released at a later date.
Feb. 17 — UC Riverside+; 18 — UC Riverside+; 19 — UC Riverside+; 24 — UC Irvine@; 25 — at San Diego State@; 26 — UC San Diego@; 27 — UNLV@; March 3 — Southern Indiana; 4 — Southern Indiana; 5 — Southern Indiana; 7 — Seattle; 10 — at Oregon State*; 11 — at Oregon State*; 12 — at Oregon State*; 15 — San Francisco; 17 — Oregon*; 18 — Oregon*; 19 — Oregon*; 24 — at USC*; 25 — at USC*; 26 — at USC*; 29 — Linfield: 31 — UCLA*; April 1 — UCLA*; 2 — UCLA*; 3 — BYU; 6 — at Arizona State*; 7 — at Arizona State*; 8 — at Arizona State*; 14 — Arizona*; 15 — Arizona*; 16 — Arizona*; 18 — at Gonzaga; 21 — Santa Clara; 22 — Santa Clara; 23 — Santa Clara; 26 — at Utah Valley; 28 — at Utah*; 29 — at Utah*; 30 — at Utah*; May 2 — Gonzaga; 5 — Washington*; 6 — Washington*; 7 — Washington*; 12 — at California*; 13 — at California*; 14 — at California*; 18 — Stanford*; 19 — Stanford*; 20 — Stanford*; 24-28 — Pac-12 tournament#
@ — Tony Gwynn Classic, San Diego