None of the three area golfers in the field mounted a strong enough second-round showing Wednesday to qualify for today’s final round of Palouse Ridge Golf Club’s American Junior Golf Association tournament, in which the girls field has a clear frontrunner and the boys have a deadlock at the head of the pack.
In the girls competition, Pullman’s Lauren Greeny shot a 10-over-par 81 for a two-day total of 11-over 153 — six strokes more than the cut, which was at 5-over 149.
On the boys side, Pullman’s Parker Legried finished the day with a 10-over 81 for a two-day total of 23-over 165 and Moscow’s Bryden Brown had a 19-over 90 and was at 26-over 168, each missing the cut, which was at 6-over 148.
Angela Zhang of Bellevue, Wash., enters the third round with a three-stroke lead in the girls field at 9-under 135 after firing a 4-under 68 in the second round.
Meanwhile, the boys have a five-way tie for first place between defending champion Max Herendeen (Bellevue, Wash.), Collin Hodgkinson (Beaverton, Ore.), Chris Bettencourt (Clovis, Calif.), Billy Davis (Spring Valley, Calif.) and Andrew Ferworn (Houston, Texas), each of whom is sitting at a 4-under 138.
Greeny, who logged a solid 1-over 73 showing to finish the first round tied for 17th, had a slow start on her home course in the second round. The soon-to-be Montana State golfer had a quadruple bogey on hole No. 3 putting her in a rut that she would never escape. She recovered form down the stretch with a birdie on No. 15, par on No. 16, her lone eagle of the day on No. 17 and another birdie on No. 18 to close things out. But it wasn’t enough to get over the hump.
“On 17, my drive went a little bit right, but I was just in the rough, and then I hit my five-iron into the greenside bunker, and then I holed out from the bunker for three,” Greeny said. “On 18, I hit my drive really well, then I laid up and then I chipped it close and made the putt for four.”
Known for her strong approach game, Greeny emphasized hole-by-hole and round-by-round consistency as the biggest thing for her to shore up moving forward. She has several more tournaments slated for the summer before starting play with the Bobcats in the fall.
Brown spent the day beleaguered by one wayward drive after another, with his ball seemingly drawn like a magnet toward tall, weed-filled stretches of terrain. His short game was crisp and effective — sometimes good enough to salvage par from difficult positions with up-and-downs on Nos. 11 and 13. But more often, he had to settle for bogeys. His father and coach, Trent Brown, described Bryden as “always on the ropes” as he rarely landed an approach on the green.
“Definitely my putting was very good today,” Bryden Brown said. “I had a couple long putts for par, bogey, so that felt good to have something go right; just converting some chips.
“...(The drive is) definitely something I’ve been trying to work on. Still some kinks to work out; that will definitely be the focus now, just keep putting well and straighten out the driver.”
Like Greeny, Brown has more regional amateur tournaments lined up in the coming weeks before he begins his own collegiate career at Lewis-Clark State.
Legried, the youngest of the three area representatives, also was the only one to improve from his first-round score. Having shot a 13-over 84 in his opening round, he was able to shave off three strokes for an 81 after parring nine of Wednesday’s 18 holes.
“(Parker) definitely had to dig deep during the AJGA,” Legried’s mother, Tammy, said. “... He loved the idea of playing with the best juniors in America. It was a disappointing end, but what he learned from the tournament was to work harder and realize life has its challenges, but they also pay off with success.”
While Greeny and Brown move on to the next level, Legried stands to pick up the slack in high school after earning League MVP honors, finishing second at the district tournament and qualifying for the state tournament in his freshman year of high school. A Type I diabetic since the age of 5, he aspires to one day to turn pro.
Final-round tee times for the AJGA event start at 7:20 a.m. today, with girls leader Zhang set to start at 8:30 a.m. while the boys leaders will tee off between 9 and 9:10 a.m.
