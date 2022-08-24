Lock to see action in preseason finale Friday

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

 AP Barry Reeger

RENTON, Wash. — Drew Lock will get a significant amount of playing time in Seattle’s final preseason game and still has a chance to win the Seahawks’ starting quarterback job, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Carroll did not say whether it would be Lock or Geno Smith starting against the Cowboys on Friday. They are competing for the starting job to replace Russell Wilson following his trade to Denver in the offseason and Smith has continually been noted as the leader in the competition.

Seattle’s plan for splitting playing time between the pair was thrown out of whack after Lock missed most of last week after testing positive for COVID-19. His workload against the Cowboys depends on how well Lock is able to handle the week of preparation.

