AREA ROUNDUP
POTLATCH — On senior night at Potlatch, the Loggers made a 19-2 statement in the opening quarter en route to a 49-26 nonleague boys basketball victory over Deary.
Seniors Dominic Brown (14 points), Everett Lovell (6), Patrick McManus (5) and Logan Whitney were playing the final regular-season home game of their high school careers. Jaxon Vowels totaled another 10 points for Potlatch (12-7).
In the first quarter, the Loggers went 9-for-15 from the field while holding the Mustangs (7-10) to 1-for-11. They steadily expanded their lead for the next two periods before Deary made up some ground in the fourth.
Kalab Rickard was the top Mustang scorer for the night with nine points.
DEARY (7-10)
Laithan Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 4 1-1 9, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 1 2-2 4, Gus Rickert 3 1-3 7, Dale Fletcher 0 2-2 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 8-10 26.
POTLATCH (12-6)
Dominic Brown 6 0-0 14, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 4 0-0 8, Everett Lovell 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Vowels 4 1-2 10, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 6, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 5, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-2 49.
Deary 2 5 8 11—26
Potlatch 19 14 13 3—49
3-point goals — Brown 2, Lovell 2, Howard 2, McManus, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
Colfax 68, Reardan 53
SPOKANE — The Colfax Bulldogs took down the Reardan Indians in a second-round Washington Class 2B district tournament game at West Valley High School.
“I was just happy to get the win in the playoffs,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, whose team moved to 16-3. “Everyone stepped up and it was a total team effort. We’re excited to get this win in the playoffs and hopefully we can get the gold.”
John Lustig led the scoring effort for the Bulldogs with 28 points off 11 field goals, three of them from behind the arc.
For Reardan (11-10), Cody Stereacher provided a team-high 20 points off six field goals and eight made free throws.
Colfax advances to face Davenport in the semifinals Tuesday at West Valley.
REARDAN (11-10)
Cohen Little 0 0-0 0, Owee Handley 2 0-0 4, Logan Flaa 3 1-2 9, Jakari Singleton 4 0-0 8, Rysen Soliday 1 6-7 8, Abe Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tristo McCrea 1 2-2 4, Kayden Fourbear 0 0-0 0, Cody Stereacher 6 8-9 20. Totals 17 16-20 53.
COLFAX (16-3)
Damian Demle 6 0-0 16, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 2-2 10, John Lustig 11 3-3 28, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchris 1 1-2 3, JP Wigen 2 2-2 6. Totals 25 8-9 68.
Reardan 16 13 4 20—53
Colfax 21 17 20 10—68
3-point goals — Demler 4, J. Lustig 3, S. Lustig 2, Gray, Flaa 2.
Clearwater Valley 41, Genesee 37
GENESEE — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia pulled out the win over Genesee in a Whitepine League matchup.
Clearwater Valley (7-11, 4-9) was led in scoring by Edoardo Miconi, who recorded 11 points on five field goals and one free throw made.
Landon Schlieper was also a standout performer of the game, registering nine points and “seven or eight assists,” in coach Bryson Shira’s estimation.
Genesee (4-12, 2-11) was led in scoring by Jack Johnson, who recorded 13 points off six field goals including one 3-pointer.
“Genesee fought hard against us,” said Shira. “They made a good comeback. We were up by 12 or 14 and we were about to runaway with it and they came back. It was their senior night and they came back and fought hard. They should be proud they played a good game. Our guys, they did a good job passing the ball around and getting really good shots.”
CV-KOOSKIA (7-11, 4-9)
Landon Schlieper 3 2-3 9, Nakiyah Anderson 1 1-2 3, Austin Curtis 1 0-0 3, Laton Schlieper 1 1-1 3, Edoardo Miconi 5 1-2 11, Damieon Fox 3 0-0 9, Casrson Schilling 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 5-8 41.
GENESEE (4-13, 2-12)
Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Cameron Meyer 3 1-1 9, Jackson Zenner 0 0-2 0, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 1 1-1 3, Jacob Krick 1 0-1 2, Jack Johnson 6 0-0 13, Derek Burt 3 3-4 10 . Totals 14 5-9 37.
CV 9 15 11 6—41
Genesee 4 10 15 8—37
3-point goals — Fox 3. Lan. Schlieper, Curtis, Schilling, Meyer 2, Burt, Johnson.
Troy 57, Highland 50
TROY — Troy managed to pull out a closely fought victory against the Huskies of Craigmont in a game originally scheduled for Feb. 8.
“It was a really good win for us,” said Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom. “It was senior night and it was a good way to celebrate our three seniors to get a win on our home court. It was a hard fought game.”
The game was a competitive affiar that featured one 20-point scorer from each team. Ty Hamby had 24 points for Highland (6-10) off 10 field goals, three of them coming from behind the arc.
For Troy (3-16), Noah Johnson had 25 points on 12 field goals and one made free throw.
In a game in which the number of possessions was critical, Chandler Blazzard contributed with 11 total rebounds for the Trojans.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-10)
Ty Hambly 10 1-3 24, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 1 0-0 3, Noah Watson 7 0-0 15, Ty Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 0 2-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-5 50.
TROY (3-16)
Eli Stoner 4 2-2 10, Joseph Bendel 4 0-0 8, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 12 1-7 25, Chandler Blazzard 0 1-3 1, Boden Demeerleer 1 1-3 3, Samuel Stoner 0 1-2 1, Brody Patrick 1 3-5 5, Dominic Holden 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 11-24 57.
Highland 7 11 23 9—50
Troy 11 9 16 21—57
3-point goals — Hambly 3, Case, Watson.
JV — Troy def. Highland.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColfax 67, Upper Columbia Academy 24
SPOKANE — In a Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round contest, top-seeded Colfax burst out of the gates with 25 first-quarter points and held Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle to single-digit totals in all four quarters en route to victory at West Valley High School.
Asher Cai led the way with six 3-point goals and 26 points on the night, while Brynn McGaughy registered 14 and Hailey Demler added 10 more for the Bulldogs (16-1). Genevieve Harbour scored a team-high nine for UCA (5-5).
Colfax returns to West Valley to face Reardan in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE (5-5)
Sadie Pierce 0 0-0 0, Yve Ellis 3 0-1 7, Sidney Folkenberg 1 2-2 4, Sasha Vaughan 0 0-2 0, Madi Larson 1 0-0 2, Genevieve Harbour 4 0-0 9, Ashley Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-5 24.
COLFAX (16-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 7, Hailey Demler 5 0-0 10, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 10 0-0 26, Brynn McGaughy 6 2-2 14, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Paige Claassen 1 0-2 2. Totals 29 2-4 67.
Upper Columbia 8 4 6 6—24
Colfax 25 19 21 2—67
3-point goals — Ellis, Harbour, Cai 6, Gibb.
Deary 39, Nezperce 31
DEARY — Following a loss to Kendrick, the Deary Mustangs bounced back against the Nezperce Nighthawks on Thursday.
Kenadie Kirk led the way for the Mustangs (13-5) for scoring as well as on the glass, recording a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Deary (12-10) was led in scoring by Jillian Lux, who recorded eight points off three field goals and a 2-2 effort from the free throw line.
“We had a rough game against Kendrick last night,” said Deary coach Kendra Keen. “It was a championship game and it was intense. It was tough to come out against another team that was ready to play. I think the girls gave a huge effort, and it was a tough defensive effort out there — you can see that by each team scoring two points in the third. But it was a good effort by both teams, and I’m really proud of these girls.”
Deary will advance to a state play-in game against Clark Fork on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.
NEZPERCE (12-10)
Grace Tiegs 1 2-3 5, Jillian Lux 3 2-2 8, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 5, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Brianna Branson 3 0-0 7, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs1 0-0 2, Mia Horton 0 0-1 0, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Sophie Husted 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-6 31.
DEARY (13-5)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 2-8 6, Kenadie Kirk 4 7-10 15, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 4 3-6 11, Triniti Wood 1 4-6 7, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 16-30 39.
Nezperce 6 9 2 14—31
Deary 8 11 2 18—39
3-point goals — Branson, Duuck, Tiegs, T. Wood.
HONORSSchool wins IHSAA academic award
The boys basketball team from Kendrick was honored with the Idaho High School Activities Association winter academic state championship in Class 1A Division II for a GPA of 3.762.