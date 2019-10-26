HIGH SCHOOLS
Logger top Troy to clinch No. 2 berth
TROY — Kenon Brown rushed for 115 yards as Potlatch clinched a No. 2 playoff berth Friday night with a wind-tossed 24-6 win against Troy in a Whitepine League Division I prep football game.
Jerrod Nicholson provided all of the Loggers’ first-half scoring on a 97-yard kickoff return and a 61-yard punt return, and he again filled in for injured brother Justin Nicholson (thumb) at quarterback.
Potlatch can’t snag a No. 1 berth in the postseason, but coach Ryan Ball said it had been a team goal to capture one of the district’s three spots.
Potlatch 12 6 6 0—24
Troy 0 0 0 6—6
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 97 kickoff return (run failed)
Potlatch — Jer. Nicholson 61 punt return (pass failed)
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 3 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Brown 5 run (run failed)
Troy — Rhett Sandquist 11 run (run failed)
Pullman 13, Othello 7
OTHELLO — Pullman’s Ethan Kramer threw for 104 yards and one touchdown while Sam Tingstad kicked two field goals and a PAT to lead the Greyhounds to victory over nonleague foe Othello.
“It was just really a good team win,” said Pullman coach David Cofer, whose team improved to 6-2 on the season. “Our defense stepped up in a huge way. It’s hard to win a game on the road, but to gut it out the way we did was really nice to see.”
Pullman 0 10 0 3—13
Othello 0 0 0 7— 7
Pullman — Carson Coulter 11 pass from Ethan Kramer (Sam Tingstad kick)
Pullman — Tingstad 36 field goal
Othello — Ochoa 7 run (Azevedo kick)
Pullman — Tingstad 33 field goal
Reardan 23, Colfax 22
REARDAN, Wash. — Colfax absorbed a tough Northeast 2B League loss, giving up 13 points in the final four minutes, 8 seconds, including the decisive 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Sprecher of Reardan with six seconds left.
But results elsewhere in the league allowed the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1) to clinch the league title anyway. The have a bye next week.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Whenever Colfax and Reardan get together, it’s going to be something like this.
Jacob Brown rushed for 73 yards for the Bulldogs, Layne Gingerich passed 7-for-8 for 91 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Brown collected 13 tackles.
Sprecher, making his return from an injury, rushed for 116 yards and two TDs for Reardan.
Brandon Lustig’s second TD catch gave the Bulldogs a 22-10 lead in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs missed the conversion kick.
Colfax 7 8 7 0—22
Reardan 0 10 0 13—23
Colfax — Brandon Lustig 7 pass from Layne Gingerich (Jacob Brown kick)
Reardan — Wyatt Raczkowski 32 field goal
Reardan — Tyler Sprecher 1 run (Raczkowski kick)
Colfax — Gingerich 1 run (Matthew Hockett pass from Gingerich)
Colfax — Lustig 15 pass from Gingerich (kick failed)
Reardan — Noah Landt 5 run (Raczkowski kick)
Reardan — Sprecher 1 run (kick failed)
Lewis Co. 58, Deary 8
CRAIGMONT — Brendan Nelson ran for seven of his team’s eight touchdowns and had 319 rushing yards to lead Lewis County to its first victory against Deary since 2010 and first postseason playoff berth since 2005.
“He had a whopper of a game,” coach Monty Moddrell said of Nelson.
The Eagles had an 0-4 start to their season, but have now won two of their last three. Brayden Stapleton ran the lone touchdown for Deary (1-7).
“It surprised even me,” Moddrell said of his team’s dominance. “(I’m) just proud of the kids, man. They played their guts out.
Lewis County opens playoffs at home next Friday.
Deary 0 8 0 0—8
Lewis County 12 8 30 8—58
Lewis County — Brendan Nelson 9 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Nelson 67 run (pass failed)
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 12 run (Stapleton run)
Lewis County — Nelson 11 run (Nelson pass from Ty Hambly)
Lewis County — Hambly 1 run (David Boswell pass from Hambly)
Lewis County — Nelson 25 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Nelson 25 run (Connor Morris)
Lewis County — Nelson 52 run (Nelson run)
Lewis County — Nelson 7 run (Hambly run)
Colton 68, Touchet 26
COLTON — Chris Wolf rushed for 537 yards and all 10 Colton touchdowns in his team’s Northeast 2B League win over Touchet.
Wolf and Jackson Meyer were honored for Colton’s Senior Night, and both of them “played great,” according to coach Jim Moehrle, who has never before had a player score 10 touchdowns in a game.
“Real windy out, so we didn’t throw the ball much — so we had to line up and run the ball,” Moehrle said. “The line did a great job blocking they’ve come a long ways and we executed.”
The Wildcats improved to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in league.
Touchet 0 12 14 0—26
Colton 20 18 16 14—68
Colton — Chris Wolf 6 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 43 run (Wolf run)
Colton — Wolf 76 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 19 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 16 run (run failed)
Touchet — Vazquez 45 run (run failed)
Colton — Wolf 50 run (pass failed)
Touchet — Alexis Gonzales 32 run (run failed)
Touchet — Gonzales 63 run (Gonzalez run)
Colton — Wolf 7 run (Druffel pass from Wolf)
Colton — Wolf 52 run (Grant Wolf pass from Chris Wolf)
Touchet — Gonzales 31 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 55 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 4 run (Wolf run)
BOYS’ SOCCER
Caldwell 3, Moscow 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — Creating multiple opportunities but failing to capitalize, Moscow lost to Caldwell in a second-round game of the Idaho 4A state boys’ soccer tournament at Brothers Park.
The Bears (8-5-2) aim for third place in a consolation game at noon PDT today against Idaho Falls.
“It was not our day,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We attacked an awful lot but didn’t capitalize on any of them.”
That was especially true in the first half, when the Bears had seven opportunities, including four on corner kicks.
Moscow players Toby Searcy and Benny Kitchel both left with ankle injuries, though Kitchel might be able to play today.
Cristian Yeakley, Yahir Esquibal and Damian Arguello scored a goal apiece for Caldwell, while Esquibal and Clay Walton each had an assists.
Finn Benson made seven saves for Moscow and Rylan Tutor had nine for Caldwell.
VOLLEYBALL
Eagles rally for win
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian won a five-set Mountain Christian League volleyball battle against North Idaho Christian of Hayden Lake, Idaho.
With the 24-26, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12, the Eagles move to 10-2 and finish the regular season second in the Mountain Christian League.
Leaders for Pullman Christian included Annie Goetze (21 kills, two blocks), Claire Wilson (12 kills, seven dig, three aces), Alina Combs (10 kills, eight digs, two aces), Samantha Shaffer (21 digs, two aces) and Faith Berg (25 assists, five digs).
The Eagles return to action for the Mountain Christian tournament on Nov. 1-2 in Post Falls.
CROSS COUNTRY
Troy takes girls’ title
Troy claimed the girls’ team title at the 2A District I-II cross country meet in Lewiston on Thursday.
As reported earlier, Logos won the boys’ crown. Official times, which didn’t become available until Friday, had the Knights’ Nate Plotner taking the boys’ title in 16:41 and the same school’s Clara Anderson winning the girls’ race in 20:34.
Kaija Dybdahl led the Troy girls by placing second in 21 minutes. The boys’ runner-up was Carson Sellers of Timberline, in 16:56.
College women Soccer
Hornets trip up Idaho women’s soccer in 2OT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sound goalkeeping in both nets kept Idaho’s and Sacramento State’s attacks at bay, but with 44 seconds left in the second overtime, the Vandals’ defense finally cracked and the Hornets came away with a 1-0 victory Friday to win in Big Sky Conference action at Hornet Field.
The loss eliminated the Vandals (4-12-2, 1-5-2 Big Sky) from postseason contention.
Sacramento State (10-1-6, 4-0-4) tied the record for longest unbeaten streak in league history (16 matches) on Samantha Craig’s goal. She got an assist out of a scrum, tipped the ball right and flicked it in from a few feet out, just past the reach of UI goalkeeper Julia Byerlein.
UI got five saves from Byerlein. Aaliyah Fesili, the Hornets’ keeper, posted her conference-best ninth shutout of the season.
Each team fired five shots on goal, but Sacramento State outshot UI 13-7.
Idaho 0 0 0 0—0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 1—1
Sacramento St. — Samantha Craig (Camila Fonseca, Kylee Kim-Bustillos), 110th.
Shots — Idaho 7, Sacramento St. 13.
Saves — Idaho: Julia Byerlein 4; Sacramento St.: Aaliyah Fesili 5.