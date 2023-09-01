Any team playing in the Whitepine League knows what the season typically has in store: competitive, back-and-forth contests and tight conference races.

The Potlatch Loggers last season finished 4-4 and missed out on one of the three playoff spots awarded to Whitepine League Division I teams. What the record doesn’t show is how close Potlatch was to being one of those three playoff teams.

In three out of four losses last season, the Loggers lost by 14 points or fewer. The only loss that wasn’t within two scores was a 54-0 result to the Whitepine League-winning Kamiah Kubs in the season finale.

