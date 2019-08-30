POTLATCH — A year ago, Potlatch was on the verge of not fielding a varsity football team because of a lack of players.
Twelve months later, the Loggers are one of the more experienced teams in the Whitepine League.
Second-year coach Ryan Ball returns seven of his eight starters from a team that went 4-4 and got better and stronger as the season went on — a far cry from 2017, in which Potlatch forfeited two games because of a lack of players.
“(It’s) much more positive this year because we have a lot of kids back from last season and they’re not learning a new system,” Ball said. “We’re getting more accomplished in practice; they know how we want to do things. We’re not spending as much timg reteaching things because they have a solid base already.”
The football program is back on the rise partly because of players who have seen success in other sports. The Loggers baseball and basketball teams won 20 and 19 games, respectively, last season, and both made deep runs in their respective state tournaments. In wrestling, running back/linebacker Kenon Brown won the state title at 170 pounds.
The players know how to win, and now they’re translating that into football too.
“Everyone has been involved in either wrestling or basketball or baseball, and that always leads to being confident in what they can do,” Ball said. “Just feeling that success of knowing what it takes to win. They understand the work ethic that’s (needed for) winning.”
Brown missed part of last year with an injury, but the senior is healthy and back as a leader in the backfield.
Also returning is quarterback Justin Nicholson, another senior leader.
“He improved a ton as the year went down,” Ball said of his quarterback. “He ended up having some great games toward the end of the season running the ball and got better throwing it.
“He’s really throwing the ball well right now. I think he’s feeling confident in what he can do.”
Nicholson’s brother, Jerrod Nicholson, joins Brown in the backfield.
Seniors Dyland Andrews and Isaac Krasselt are mainstays on the offensive line.
Ball said all the returning experience among the starters should be the team’s strength, but depth could be an issue. Getting underclassmen some playing time early in the season will be key, he said.
Now that the team knows what to expect, Ball hopes to play a faster tempo this season — something he did when he coached Kamiah to a state title in 2012.
“Now that we’re more knowledgeable about the system, we’re going to be able to do a quicker tempo on offense and the kids like it,” Ball said.
Constant improvement will be necessary in a Whitepine League with many teams in a similar position. Like Potlatch, much of the league was young last year and will be heavy on returners this season.
The Loggers kick off at powerhouse Deary at 7 p.m. today.
“A lot of the other teams bring back a majority of their players,” Ball said. “I think every game is going to be tough.”
POTLATCH
COACH — Ryan Ball (2nd year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-4 in league, 4-4 overall
RETURNING LETERWINNERS — Kenon Brown, sr., RB/LB; Justin Nicholson, sr., QB/DB; Jerrod Nicholson, sr., RB/LB; Dyland Andrews, sr., OL/LB; Isaac Krasselt, sr., OL/DL; Kelton Saad, sr., TE/DL; Kyle Lynas, sr., TE/DL; Lars McDonald, sr., TE/DL; Tyler Howard, so., RB/LB.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Deary
Sept. 6 — Timberline, 5 p.m.
Sept. 12 — at Kendrick
Sept. 20 — at Kamiah
Oct. 4 — at Prairie
Oct. 11 — Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18 — Genesee, 4 p.m.
Oct. 25 — at Troy
Nov. 1 — Lapwai, 3 p.m.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.