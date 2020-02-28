NAMPA — Potlatch High’s seeding for the state wrestling tournament met with approval from coach Bryan Bryngelson. But it might have seemed slightly counterintuitive to the Loggers’ fan base.
Defending champion Kenon Brown, for example, didn’t get a No. 1 seed. Whereas a relatively unseasoned James Clark was seeded No. 2.
Most importantly for Bryngelson, the Loggers figure to score a bunch of points for a 1A program competing against mostly larger schools.
Potlatch sends eight qualifiers to the 2A competition, and Moscow dispatches three to the 4A brackets as the Idaho state tournament begins today at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
Kelton Saad, the Potlatch 285-pounder, is the lone No. 1 seed from District II, while Brown settles for a No. 2 despite winning the 170-pound crown a year ago. It’s no wonder: The top seed is undefeated.
Saad (34-10), a senior, took fifth last year at 220 and now faces the challenge of the favorite’s mantle.
“He’s wrestling tough,” Bryngelson said. “As long as he doesn’t get frustrated or try to overthink stuff, I think he’ll be OK.”
Brown, in seeking a repeat title as a senior, will try to match older brother Kyle’s two state crowns from 2011 and 2014. But he’ll probably need to knock off Riggen Cordingley of North Fremont, who is 54-0 with plenty of quality wins.
Seeded second for Potlatch is James Clark (132), who’s on a roll after upsetting Christian Fabbi of Clearwater Valley in a district title match. Clark quit the team early in the season before Bryngelson uncharacterstically invited him back at midseason to bolster the Loggers’ chances at the unofficial 1A team title in the combined 2A/1A class. Their main competition is Grace.
Potlatch junior Gabe Prather (145) is seeded third, one spot above his placing a year ago.
In 4A, Skyla Zimmerman (98) of Moscow is seeded fourth as a freshman girl with a penchant for beating male opponents.
Area qualifiers
CLASS 4A
Moscow – 98: Skyla Zimmerman. 220: Logan Kearney, Kyran Mutart.
CLASS 2A
Potlatch – 120: Avery Palmer. 126: Taylor McPherson. 132: James Clark. 138: Tyson Tucker. 145: Gabe Prather. 152: Izack McNeal. 170: Kenon Brown. 285: Kelton Saad.