COTTONWOOD — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood and the visiting Potlatch Loggers combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense in a 56-52 Prairie win in Whitepine League Division I play Friday.

Trenton Lorentz rushed the ball 29 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns for Prairie (2-1, 2-0). Lorentz also had four receptions for 117 yards and two more scores.

Quarterback Colton McElroy had two passing touchdowns and two more on the ground. McElroy added a 79-yard kick return for a score.

