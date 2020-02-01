HIGH SCHOOLS
POTLATCH — Brayden Hadaller scored 15 points and Connor Akins added 14 as the Potlatch High boys’ basketball team pushed its Whitepine League Division I record to 10-1 on Friday night with a 49-26 win against Prairie.
The Pirates, who average more than 60 points a game, were held to nine first-half points and finished 1-for-19 from 3-point range.
“Really great job defensively,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Tyler Wilcoxson notched nine points for the Loggers.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD
Sam Mager 1 2-4 4, Damian Forsmann 1 0-3 2, Derik Shears 2 2-2 6, Brody Hasselstrom 2 1-2 5, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Owen Anderson 0 4-4 4, Cole Schlader 1 2-2 5. Totals 7 11-17 26.
POTLATCH (15-2, 10-1)
Brayden Hadaller 6 3-10 15, Connor Akins 4 6-6 14, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 0-2 9, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 2, Justin Nicholson 2 1-2 6, Jerrod Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 1 0-1 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 1-2 1, Totals 18 11-23 49.
Prairie 4 5 8 9—26
Potlatch 19 14 11 5—49
3-point goals — Schlader, Ju. Nicholson, Wilcoxson.
JV — Prairie def. Potlatch.
T’line 48, Kendrick 33
KENDRICK — Timberline improved on its unbeaten record in Whitepine League Division II play with a runaway win against Kendrick.
The Spartans (11-3, 9-0) broke free from a halftime deadlock, making 16 steals and getting an all-around offensive output.
“Just kept playing good defense and finally started getting some buckets to fall,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “It was a good game for us. Kendrick played really hard and we had to weather some storms.”
Timberline of Pierce/Weippe was led by Rylan Larson and Carson Sellers, who had 10 apiece. Kendrick’s Alex Sneve had 17 points.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (11-3, 9-0)
Rylan Larson 4 2-2 10, Carson Sellers 4 0-0 10, Parker Brown 2 1-1 5, Micah Nelson 3 0-0 7, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 1 0-0 2, Cameron Summerfield 2 5-10 9, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 8-15 48.
KENDRICK (8-8, 2-6)
Alex Sneve 7 0-5 17, Chase Burke 1 0-2 3, Jagger Hewett 1 2-4 4, Kolby Anderson 1 0-0 2, Tavien Goldsberry 3 1-2 7, Rylan Hogan 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 3-15 33.
Timberline 9 9 12 18—48
Kendrick 9 9 6 9—33
3-point goals — Sellers 2, Nelson, Hunter, Burke, Sneve 3.
JV — Timberline 18, Kendrick 11 (two quarters)
Gar-Pal 63, Touchet 13
PALOUSE — Employing a fullcourt press, Garfield-Palouse sprinted to a 28-2 lead in the first quarter and held short-handed Touchet to two points in each of three quarters of a Southeast 1B League rout.
The Vikings (12-5, 9-1) got contributions from Jacob Anderson (14 points), Austin Jones (11 points, six assists, four steals), Blake Jones (10 points), Ethan Hawkins (10 points) and Jaxson Orr (eight rebounds).
“Everybody gotta play, and everybody played hard,” Vikings coach Steve Swinney said. “The kids stayed disciplined and executed the offense.”
TOUCHET
Dominic Solis 0 0-0 0, Dominic Preciado 2 0-1 4, Grayson Zessin 2 0-1 4, Alexis Gonzalez 2 0-0 5, Daniel Lopez 0 0-2 0, Noah Villapondo 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kincaid 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-1 13.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (12-5, 9-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 0-0 9, Austin Jones 4 2-2 11, Blake Jones 4 1-2 10, Jacob Anderson 6 2-5 14, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 3, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hawkins 4 2-2 10, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2, Caleb Zehm 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 7-13 63.
Touchet 2 2 7 2—13
Gar-Pal 28 13 15 7—63
3-point goals — Gonzalez, Dugger 3, A. Jones, B. Jones, Orr.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Touchet
Lapwai 80, Troy 65
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout led Lapwai to its 14th straight victory, chalking up 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Wildcats kept Whitepine Division I adversary Troy at bay.
Lydell Mitchell provided 14 points and five offensive rebounds, and Kross Taylor tallied 15 points and five boards.
“Both teams played hard,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman. “But our shot wasn’t falling tonight, so I think we learned we have to get to the basket when that happens. they did a good job of that tonight, penetrating and converting those opportunities.”
TROY (10-8, 4-6)
Grayson Foster 5 6-6 17, Zachary Stoner 4 3-7 11, Tyler Heath 6 3-6 17, Kaiden Codr 1 0-0 2, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 3 1-2 7, Rhett Sandquist 4 0-0 8, Darrick Baier 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 14-24 65.
LAPWAI (15-2, 9-1)
JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 14 6-7 35, Simon Henry 3 0-0 7, AJ Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kross Taylor 6 2-3 15, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Sincere Three Iron 1 1-1 3, Lydell Mitchell 6 2-2 14, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 2, Samuel Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Robert Denunzio 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 11-13 80.
Troy 18 12 16 19—65
Lapwai 18 19 22 21—80
3-point goals — Taylor, Yearout, Henry, Heath 2, Foster.
JV — Lapwai 39, Troy 31
SJEL 69, Colton 50
COLTON — Colton came out with just six players suited up, and put up a fight with Kian Ankerson leading the Wildcats with a game-high 21 points, but St. John-Endicott/La Crosse used its depth with five players finishing with double figures in the scoring department to take down the Southeast 1B opponent.
“We were just short-handed tonight,” Colton coach Nick Simons said. “We ran out of energy late but I have to give those guys credit; they gave it everything they had.”
COLTON (1-16, 1-8)
Kian Ankerson 8 2-2 21, Chris Wolf 4 3-4 13, Jackson Meyer 4 2-3 13, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Jordan 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 7-9 50.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LA CROSSE (9-6, 6-3)
Ty Harder 3 7-9 13, Douglas Stach 5 0-0 10, TJ Harder 4 4-4 12, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Walker 1 1-3 3, Dylan Campbell 2 0-0 4, Owen Swannack 5 2-2 12, Tanner Fleming 0 0-0 0, Pedro Molnia 0 1-4 1, Kameron Greenhalgh 5 2-5 12. Totals 21 16-23 69.
Colton 13 9 16 12––50
SJEL 10 18 24 17––69
3-point goals — Ankerson 3, Wolf 2, Meyer 3, Jordan, Ty Harder.
GIRLS
Colton 65, SJEL 51
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Rylee Vining had another outing with multiple 3-pointers, finishing with five triples on her way to 17 points, as Colton took home a Southeast 1B Division win against St. John-Endicott/La Crosse.
Taylor Thomas finished with 20 points and Josie Schultheis kicked in 16 to round out the night for Colton.
“I thought our balanced scoring was big tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They (St. John-Endicott) couldn’t key in on any one person for us, so that made it easier.”
COLTON (12-6, 5-3)
Rylee Vining 5 2-5 17, Josie Schultheis 6 2-2 16, Taylor Thomas 8 4-4 20, Maggie Meyer 3 3-4 10, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 0 2-3 2, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-18 65.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LA CROSSE (5-13, 2-9)
Colby Swannack 1 0-0 2, Ellie Tollett 1 0-0 3, Brooklyn Bailey 5 1-1 14, Drew Curtis-Brewer 5 1-2 14, Zoe Bailey 2 2-2 6, Haylee Mrty 1 0-0 2, Holly Leinweber 1 0-0 2, Oliva Kjack 2 3-4 8. Totals 18 7-9 51.
Colton 15 18 12 20––65
SJEL 10 11 22 8––51
3-point goals — Vining 5, Meyer, Schultheis 2, Curtis-Brewer 3, Tollett, Kjack, B.Bailey 3.
JV — Colton def. SJEL
Kendrick 60, Timberline 27
KENDRICK — Kendrick locked up first place in Whitepine League Division II during Senior Night, with Mya Brown leading the charge for the Tigers with 16 points, four steals and four assists.
Lauren Morgan who recorded 12 points and six boards, Mina Sandino (eight rebounds), Jaden Anderson (11 points), and Megan Brocke (six points, three steals).
“I let the seniors go tonight,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “There was a lot of emotion early on, but after that we locked them down in the second quarter and just kept running.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-14, 1-7)
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 3 1-4 7, Krystal Dahl 3 3-5 9, Elise Jones 1 1-2 3, Emma Brown 2 2-6 6, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-17 27.
KENDRICK (16-3, 11-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 8 0-0 16, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Anderson 5 0-0 11, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 7-10 12, Erin Morgan 3 3-4 9, Megan Brocke 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 10-14 60.
Timberline 10 0 12 5––27
Kendrick 12 17 13 18––60
3-point goals — Anderson, L. Morgan.
Deary 40, SJB 29
COTTONWOOD — In Deary’s final regular-season game, the Mustangs started slow before taking off in the second quarter en route to victory against Whitepine League Division I foe St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Deary (10-10, 6-6) trailed 6-5 through the first quarter, but outscored their rivals 13-3 in the second and kept the upper hand thereafter.
“We just kind of started getting traction on our goal for the night,” Deary assistant coach Courtney Warner said. “We were trying to force turnovers and not let them get the second shot.”
Graci Heath was the Mustangs’ top scorer with 10 points, while Makala Beyer scored seven and was named by Warner as the team’s defensive leader.
Deary and St. John Bosco are tied for fourth and fifth places in the league and will meet again in the opening round of the 1A Division I district tournament at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Lapwai.
DEARY (10-10, 6-6)
Graci Heath 4 0-2 10, Makala Beyer 3 0-0 7, Tona Anderson 2 0-0 4, Matteya Proctor 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 5, Emiley Proctor 3 0-3 6, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 0-5 40.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Erin Chmelik 3 1-2 7, Dani Sonnen 0 0-2 0, Lexi Currier 2 0-0 6, Jade Prigge 6 2-3 14, Makayla Rose 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-9 29.
Deary 5 13 16 6—40
SJB 6 3 11 9—29
3-point goals — Heath 2, Beyer, Wood, Currier.
Gar-Pal 41, Touchet 25
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse forced Touchet into 22 turnovers in a Southeast 1B League victory.
Kenzi Pedersen finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Garfield-Palouse (11-5, 4-4).
Saige Smith led Touchet with seven points.
TOUCHET
Ashley Luna 1 0-0 2, Areli Orozzo 0 6-8 6, Emily Skramstad 2 0-0 4, Breana Andrade 1 1-4 3, Leanne Kincaid 1 1-1 3, Emmaleigh Olson 0 0-0 0, Sage Smith 3 0-0 7. Totals 8 8-13 25.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5, 4-4)
Lexi Brantner 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 0 0-0 0, Paige Collier 2 4-5 8, MaKenzie Collier 2 0-0 4, Maci Brantner 2 4-4 8, Kenzi Pedersen 8 2-8 18, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0, Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-17 41.
Touchet 8 4 5 8—25
Gar-Pal 9 11 7 14—41
3-point goals — Smith, L. Brantner..
WRESTLINGLoggers advance three
COEUR D’ALENE — Three wrestlers from Potlatch, two from Lewiston and one from Moscow advanced to the semifinals of the North Idaho Rumble wrestling meet at Coeur d’Alene High.
Gabe Prather (145 pounds), Kenon Brown (170) and Kelton Saad (285) led a strong first-day showing by Potlatch of the Idaho 1A ranks, while Reuben Thill (182) and Tristan Bremer (106) of Lewiston also made the semis, along with Skyla Zimmerman (98) of Moscow.
With no separate girls’ brackets being offered, Zimmerman entered the boys’ competition and needed less than two minutes, 15 seconds, to pin two opponents.
Brown, seeded second, won three matches by fall while Prather and Saad tallied two pins apiece.
“All my kids looked really good,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said.