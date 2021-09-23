KOOSKIA — Olivia Wise had seven kills and four aces Wednesday as the Potlatch volleyball team downed Clearwater Valley 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 in Whitepine League Division I action.
It was the Loggers’ first match since suffering the first loss of the season Monday against Troy.
“It was good to bounce back,” Loggers coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Troy gave us a reality check, so we know what we needed to work on and improve on. You can take every win you can get in the Whitepine League.”
Josie Larson had seven assists, four aces and three kills in about a set and a half of action for Potlatch (8-1, 7-1). Jordan Reynolds added five kills, and Emma Patton tallied seven assists in about one set of action.
The Loggers next play at 7 p.m. Monday at home against Logos.
JV — Potlatch def. CV 2-1.
Tigers outlast Deary
DEARY — Harley Heimgartner rang up 33 digs as Kendrick outlasted Deary in a five-set Whitepine League Division II match.
The scores were 16-25, 25-17, 25-17, 16-25, 15-12.
Erin Morgan logged six kills and five blocks for the Tigers, and Natalie Kimbley added five kills and six digs.
CROSS COUNTRYHuffman wins for Pullman
SPOKANE — Leo Huffman of Pullman handily won the boys’ title in a dual cross country meet against West Valley at Millwood Meadows.
Huffman was timed in 16 minutes, 47 seconds over 5,000 meters.
Nicole Jones led the Pullman girls with a third-place finish. West Valley took both team titles.
“We knew West Valley was going to be our hardest match-up (in the 2A Greater Spokane League),” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said, “but we were blown away by how our young team grouped together and competed.”
GIRLS
Team scores — West Valley 21, Pullman 38
Winner — Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 19:34.
Top Pullman placers — 3. Nicole Jones 20:32. 5. Elly Kunkel 21:54. 7. Abigail Wacker 23:11. 11. Alison Hathaway 24:16. 13, Erin Tolleson 25:57.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 24, Pullman 31
Winner — Leo Huffman, Pul, 16:47.
Other top Pullman placers — 6. Peter Jobson 18:02. 7. Raul Najera 18:05. 8. Brendan Doumit 18:11. 9. Seth Hathaway 18:12.
GOLFJeglum falls back at PNW PGA event
MOLALLA, Ore. — Moscow’s Loren Jeglum carded an 8-over-par 79 and fell off the pace after two rounds of the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Arrowhead Golf Club.
Jeglum, playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, sits tied for 55th place at 10-over 152, 20 shots behind leader Colin Inglis, of Junction City, Ore.
The top seven qualifiers advance to the 2022 PGA Professional Championship, which will be April 17-20 in Austin, Texas.
The third and final round begins at 9 a.m. today.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls past No. 24 Colorado
Junior middle blockers Kalyah Williams and Magda Jehlarova each had 10 kills as the Washington State volleyball team won its seventh consecutive match, downing No. 24 Colorado 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for the teams at Bohler Gym.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis contributed 37 assists for the Cougars (7-4, 1-0) and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 16 digs.
Leah Clayton led the Buffaloes (9-1, 0-1) with 14 kills. Jenna Ewert had 26 assists and 12 digs, and Brynna DeLuzio had 18 digs.
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday against No. 8 Washington at home.
COLLEGE TENNISIdaho pair advance to quarters
PROVO, Utah — Idaho freshman Francisco Gay and sophomore Francisco Bascon moved on to the quarterfinal round of singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Mountain regional at BYU.
Gay upended Utah State’s Sergi Mico Fenollar 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, and Bascon, the No. 24 seed, downed No. 16 seed Maciej Ziomer of Northern Arizona, 7-5, 6-2.
Gay now moves on to play 14th-seeded Louis Menard of New Mexico State, while Bascon will play No. 23 seed David Cierny of Utah State in matches that will take place at 9 a.m. PDT today.
Junior Bruno Casino fell in his round of 32 match to eighth-seeded Francisco Bastias of Utah, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles action, Gay and sophomore Mario Duron Garza beat Weber State’s Tristan Sarap and Elyes Marouani 8-4 in the seond round but fell 8-6 to BYU’s Matheus Ferreira Leite and Jack Barnett in third-round play.
Bascon and Casino fell 8-4 to eighth-seeded Nicolas Herrero Cuesta and Mattia Ros of Denver.