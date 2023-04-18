AREA ROUNDUP

POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers took down the Genesee Bulldogs 14-4 in five innings in a Whitepine League baseball contest Monday.

Potlatch (4-4, 2-3) and Genesee (0-8, 0-8) were tied 1-1 after the first inning before the Loggers outscored the Bulldogs 13-3 in four innings for the mercy-rule win.

