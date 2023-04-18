AREA ROUNDUP
POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers took down the Genesee Bulldogs 14-4 in five innings in a Whitepine League baseball contest Monday.
Potlatch (4-4, 2-3) and Genesee (0-8, 0-8) were tied 1-1 after the first inning before the Loggers outscored the Bulldogs 13-3 in four innings for the mercy-rule win.
Full stats were not available at press time.
Genesee 120 10— 4 14 x
Potlatch 141 08—14 16 1
Chet Simmons, Brenton Breeze (5) and N/A.
Potlatch hits — Logan Carpenter 4, Waylan Marshall 3 (2B), Simmons 2 (3B), Jameson Morris 2 (2B), Carson Yearout 2, William Yearout (2B), Levi Lusby, Breeze.
SOFTBALLGrangeville 21, Genesee 6
GENESEE — Grangeville proved itself to be the superior Bulldogs against Genesee, winning a nonleague softball game with a dominant seventh inning.
Before the seventh, Grangeville (9-5) had a narrow 8-6 lead over Genesee (4-3), before coming to life in the seventh with a 13-run showing.
“We just started a little slow there but the girls came along in the last inning when it mattered,” Grangeville coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “Once we finally woke up we played a really good game.”
Mattie Thacker earned the win from the circle for the visting Bulldogs. Caryss Barger led Grangeville with five hits, including a double and a triple. Abbie Frei, Adri Anderson, Sienna Wagner and Thacker all had multiple hits for the visiting Bulldogs, as well.
Kendra Meyer absorbed the loss for the home Bulldogs. Shelby Hanson led Genesee at the dish with two hits, while Audrey Barber had a home run in the loss.
Grangeville 005 030 (13)—21 20 2
Genesee 040 110 0— 6 6 1
Mattie Thacker and Kinzley Adams; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Grangeville hits — Caryss Barger 5 (2B, 3B), Abbie Frei 4 (3B), Adri Anderson 3 (2B), Sienna Wagner 3 (2B), Thacker 2 (2B), Adams (2B), Addisyn Vanderwall, Madalyn Green
Gensee hits — Shelby Hanson 2, Audrey Barber (HR), Riley Stout, Brinley Lowe, Katie O’Connell.
Potlatch-St. Maries games postponed
The nonleague softball game between Potlatch and St. Maries scheduled for Tuesday was postponed. There has not been a makeup date announced as of press time.
WOMEN’S GOLFVandals right in the middle at Big Sky Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team stands at fifth place out of 10 teams after the first day of the Big Sky golf tournament on Monday.
The Vandals as a team scored eight-over par for an overall score of 296 through one round.
Sophomore Yvonne Vinceri is currently the highest placer for Idaho, tied for 13th with an overall score of 73 — good for a one-over par.
The second round of the Big Sky tournament will tee-off at 7 a.m. today.
Cougs struggle at first Pac-12 tournament
PHOENIX — The Washington State women’s golf team currently stands at tied for last place after the first day of the Pac-12 golf tournament.
The Cougars currently have an overall score of 297, good for a nine-over par.
The highest current placer for Washington State is sophomore Madelyn Gamble, who is tied for 10th place with an overall score of 71, good for a one-under par.
The second round of the Pac-12 tournament tee-off at 8 a.m. today.
COLLEGE BASEBALLArizona 14, WSU 8
Arizona scored 12 runs during the seventh and eighth innings to power its way to a Pac-12 victory against Washington State on Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Wildcats (18-15, 6-12 league) were down 4-1 before bringing in seven runs in the seventh, a rally fuled by six hits and a walk. They added five more scores in the eighth.
The Cougars (21-13, 7-10 league) smack 14 hits on the day and scored in all but three innings. Jonah Advincula led WSU by going 4-for-5 and Elijah Hainline went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs.
Kiko Romero went 2-for-2 and plated four runs for Arizona.
WSU will play at Gonzaga at 6 p.m. today. The nonleague game will be shown live on SWX.
Arizona 000 001 751—14 18 0
WSU 001 201 211— 8 14 0
May, Drees (6), Orloff (7), Long (7), Barraza (8) and Splaine. Taylor, Wilford (6), Liss (7), Baughn (7), Spencer (8), Grillo (8), Farland (8) and Morrow, Cresswell.
W — Drees (2-0). L — Liss (1-1).
Arizona hits — Bringham 3, McCalughry 3, Davis (2B), Romero 2 (HR), Corona 2, White 2, Splaine 2 (2B), Bullard 3 (2B, HR).
WSU hits — Advincula 4 (2-2B), McKeon 2 (2B), Brown, Russell, Harvey (2B), Magee, Hainline 2 (HR), Morrow (2B), Cresswell (3B).