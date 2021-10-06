POTLATCH — Potlatch never let off the gas in a huge Whitepine League Division I home volleyball match Tuesday against Prairie.
With the Loggers sitting near the top the league, they wanted to show they mean business.
Potlatch certainly did that, registering a 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 sweep against the Pirates that could go a long way toward determining seeding for the upcoming district tournament.
Potlatch (13-1, 11-1) opened the first set by scoring five of the first six points. Jordan Reynolds notched three of her team-high 12 kills in the opening rally for the Loggers.
In the second set, Potlatch did one better, racing out to a 6-0 commanding lead. Prairie had several errors, including a double hit, an out-of-bounds shot along with a net touch that helped the Loggers gain the advantage.
“I’ll be honest, that’s something that we’ve always done,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said on the Pirates going down early in the opening two sets. “I always tell them, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we consistently started out on top.’ But it’s a trademark of ours. It’s something between the ears, (and) it’s hard to break.”
Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said having those types of leads against a team like Prairie is huge.
“You know, there’s no sleep in the Whitepine league,” Dinsmoor said. “At this level especially, rally scoring can get you right back in the game. Any time you give yourself a cushion is huge.”
The early leads proved to be crucial for the Loggers.
In the first set, Prairie (10-4, 9-4) whittled Potlatch’s lead to just 16-13. But Olivia Wise finished off three points to extend the Loggers’ lead to 19-14.
“I’m a leader, I know I got to go out there and help my teammates,” said Wise, who finished with 11 kills. “In situations like that where they’re coming back, I just put myself in the mindset where I have to put this ball down. It’s all about knowing what to do in every situation.”
The hitters were set up by junior Josie Larson, who finished with 30 assists.
“Having players like Olivia makes it easy,” Larson said. “She’s a leader, once she gets the ball she can turn the whole game around.”
The third set was when the wheels started to turn for the Pirates. The match was tied at 5 when Prairie took its first lead. But from there, Potlatch went on a 15-4 run to take a 20-9 advantage.
Schumacher knew this was a big match for Prairie. The Pirates came into the match third in the league behind first-place Troy, who beat Clearwater Valley also on Tuesday, and Potlatch. She said her team didn’t play up to expectations.
“To be honest, I was super frustrated with how we played,” Schumacher said. “We thought we were ready for this match. We knew it was a big one. But we didn’t play like it. We didn’t play near well enough.”
Potlatch, which lost to Troy at home on Sept. 20, had another big league win Thursday against Genesee, which is fourth in the league. Dinsmoor said these emotional wins are starting to happen at the right time.
“I’m super proud of these girls,” Dinsmoor said. “After getting an emotional win against Genesee and then coming back and beating a really good Prairie team is huge heading into districts.”
