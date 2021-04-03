POTLATCH — Tyler Howard piled up 15 strikeouts and swung for a triple Friday to lead the Potlatch baseball team to a 13-12 victory against Lapwai in a Whitepine League game.
Levi Lusby connected on a double and a single for the Loggers (1-1), who led 10-6 going into the seventh inning. The Wildcats put up six runs in the top of the frame, leading 12-10 heading into the bottom of the ninth, when Potlatch responded with three runs.
“The biggest part was the kids staying positive and getting a lot of experience,” Potlatch coach Tyler Petty said. “It’s still early on in the year. These are good games for development.”
A scheduled second game was postponed because of darkness after two full innings. Potlatch led 8-0, and the remainder of the contest will be rescheduled.
A full box score was unavailable.
Potlatch 140 203 3—13 8 6
Lapwai 112 101 6—12 3 6