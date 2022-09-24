POTLATCH — So far, no football team has been able to hold the Potlatch Loggers under 50 points in a game.

That trend continued Friday as Potlatch cruised past Troy 52-14 in a Whitepine League Division I action.

The Loggers (3-1, 2-1) rode their three-headed monster of quarterback Jack Clark and versatile running backs Wyatt Johnson and Avery Palmer to 460 yards of total offense and several big-play touchdowns.

