Loggers surge big-time, win Class 1A-DI opener handily

CALDWELL — After being held to two points in the second quarter, Potlatch erupted for 36 in the third and downed Riverstone International of Boise 64-41 on Thursday night in the first round of the Idaho 1A Division I boys’ basketball tournament at Vallivue High.
Brayden Hadaller compiled 26 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Loggers (22-2) while playing a key role in holding Riverstone threat Charlie DeBoer to nine points.
Potlatch faces Ambrose at 7 PST tonight in a rematch of an early-season game won by the Loggers.
“It’s going to be a barnburner,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
The Loggers, who dominated the third period 36-17, got 18 points from Tyler Wilcoxson and 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Connor Akins. Ethan Hurt notched 13 points for Riverstone.
“We didn’t come out well — that sometimes happens down here,” Ball said. “Maybe nerves, maybe a few other things. There was a little frustration, because we’ve been used to getting on people and starting out fast most of the season. Shots weren’t dropping. I think that was lending to some our anxiety. When you’re kind of the target down here, you feel a little bit of that pressure.”
In the third quarter, “We didn’t change anything up,” he said. “We just came out and made a few shots in the second half. Down here, you just want to win.”
RIVERSTONE INTERNATIONAL-BOISE (15-10)
Charlie DeBoer 4 1-3 9 , Spencer Baird 0 0-0 0, Nick Liebich 6 0-1 12, Niko Nenov 2 0-1 6, Walker Coyle 0 0-0 0, Jacoby Smith 1 0-0 2, Joe Wang 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hurt 6 1-4 13, Owen Marchant 0 0-0 0, Ben Hanson-Kaplan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilkin 0 1-2 1, Derek Liebich 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-9 41.
POTLATCH (22-2)
Brayden Hadaller 11 2-3 26, Connor Akins 4 5-6 13, Tyler Wilcoxson 6 2-2 18, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 2, Justin Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Jerrod Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 1 0-0 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-15 64.
Riverstone 10 4 17 10—41
Potlatch 11 2 36 15—64
3-point goals — Hurt, Hadaller 2, Ju. Nicholson, Wilcoxson 2.
HONORS
Knights, Spartans lead way
Logos and Timberline led the way with the top awards as the Whitepine League announced its Division II all-league boys’ teams.
The Knights’ Will Casebolt earned player of the year honors, while the Spartans’ Jason Hunter was tabbed as coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM — Brayden Stapleton (Deary), Roman Nuttbrock (Logos), Cameron Summerfield (Timberline), Alex Sneve (Kendrick), Rylan Larson (Timberline).
Player of the year — Will Casebolt (Logos).
Coach of the year — Jason Hunter (Timberline).
SECOND TEAM — Jagger Hewett (Kendrick), Carson Sellers (Timberline), Lane Wassmuth (Highland), Chase Hunter (Timberline), Brendan Nelson (Nezperce).
HONORABLE MENTION — Dylan Wilcox (Deary).