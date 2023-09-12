Area roundup

POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers took down the Deary Mustangs 3-0 in a Whitepine League match on Friday.

Potlatch (3-4, 3-4) won with set scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18 and handed Deary (5-2, 4-1) its second loss of the season.

