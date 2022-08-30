KENDRICK — The Potlatch Loggers went on the road and won in four sets 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 in a volleyball match against the Kendrick Tigers.
Josie Larson led the way with 34 assists for Potlatch (2-0). Larson also had six kills and four aces.
Brooke Peterson had 17 kills and seven digs, Dani Howard had 11 kills and Jordan Reynolds had nine kills, six aces and two blocks for the Loggers.
“Had some kids with some monster numbers tonight,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said, “which we needed ’cause Kendrick is really good.”
Hailey Taylor had nine kills and seven aces for Kendrick (0-1).
COEUR D’ALENE — Mollie Seibly, of Lewiston, was the girls medalist in the Lake City Invite at the Coeur d’Alene Golf Course.
Seibly shot a 12-over-84 to lead the Bengals to a team score of 373 and a third place finish. Lewiston finished 21 strokes behind winning team Sandpoint.
“Today was a good walk spoiled by needing to play golf,” Lewiston coach Gregg Macmillan said. “We did not bring our ‘A’ game today.”
Moscow finished fifth with a team score of 449.
No individual Moscow scores were available.
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 352; 2. Coeur d’Alene 370; 3. Lewiston 373; 4. Lake City 412; 5. Moscow 449; T6. Post Falls 460; T6. Lakeland 460.
Medalist — Mollie Seibly 84 (Lewiston).
Lewiston other scores — Abbigail Tellez 90; Julie Brume 99; Shelby Arellano 100; Avery Martin 105; Aleena White 110.
King takes crown; Moscow boys fourth
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston’s Carson King shot a 1-under-72 and topped second place by three strokes to be the boys’ medalist it the Lake City Invitational at Coeur d’Alene Golf Club.
Lewiston finished fifth out of seven teams with a team score of 358.
Chase Lovell shot a 9-over-81 to lead Moscow to a fourth-place finish. The Bears finished 10-strokes ahead of Lewiston, but 40 behind the winning Coeur d’Alene team.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 308; 2. Lake City 328; 3. Sandpoint 332; 4. Moscow 348; 5. Lewiston 358; 6. Lakeland 373; 7. Post Falls 443.
Medalist — Carson King 71 (Lewiston).
Other Lewiston individuals — Noah Acord 87; Teigen Abell 88; Dash Walker 112.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 81; Isaac Harmon 85; Gage Schlueter 90; Paxton Dorigo 92; Luke Zimmer 93.