KENDRICK — The Potlatch Loggers went on the road and won in four sets 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 in a volleyball match against the Kendrick Tigers.

Josie Larson led the way with 34 assists for Potlatch (2-0). Larson also had six kills and four aces.

Brooke Peterson had 17 kills and seven digs, Dani Howard had 11 kills and Jordan Reynolds had nine kills, six aces and two blocks for the Loggers.

