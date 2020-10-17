POTLATCH — Tyson Tucker completed 12 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, also rushed 24 times for 97 yards and another score, as Potlatch upset Whitepine Division I League adversary Kamiah 30-28 on Friday night for the Loggers’ first prep football victory of the season.
Tyler Howard added 112 yards on 19 carries and two rushing scores, while Izack McNeal reeled in nine catches for 113 yards.
“We’ve played bits and pieces of good football this season, (but) tonight they played all four quarters and put it together,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “Our record certainly doesn’t indicate how good we are as a football team.”
The Kubs (5-2, 3-2), despite being whistled for 14 penalties, kept it close, scoring on an 82-yard kickoff return from Brady Cox late in the fourth period. But Potlatch (1-5, 1-3) capitalized on an onside kick and converted on fourth-and-1 to secure the win.
Kamiah 6 6 8 8—28
Potlatch 12 6 6 6—30
First Quarter
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 12 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 53 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 35 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Potlatch — Tucker 3 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Eades 26 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Kamiah — Eades 1 run (Brady Cox pass from Eades).
Potlatch — Howard 6 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Potlatch — Dominic Brown 15 from Tucker (run failed), 1:50.
Kamiah — Cox 82 kickoff return (Colton Sams pass from Eades).
CV 51, Troy 22
KOOSKIA — Aiden Martinez produced 106 yards of rushing and a touchdown on just 10 carries, and was a force on the other side of the ball with six tackles, as Clearwater Valley, playing in its fourth contest since Oct. 2, defeated Troy 51-22 in a Whitepine Division II matchup.
The Rams (5-2, 4-1) piled up nearly 500 ruishing yards, with Dylan Pickering (10 rushes, 162 yards), Nakayah Anderson (eight rushes, 128 yards), and Will Willis (12 rushes, 85 yards) leading the way. On defense, the Rams had seven sacks.
“I want to recognize our offensive line tonight, because you don’t just get that kind of yardage without having a good front,“ CV coach Allen Hutchens said. “Austin Curtis, Isaac Goodwin, Anthony Carter, Landon Schlieper, Laton Schleiper. ... Really all of our guys up front deserve a lot of credit tonight.”
A full box score was unavailable.
CV 16 8 8 19—51
Troy 6 0 0 16—22