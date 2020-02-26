During the second game of an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament Tuesday, the main sound coming from the Lapwai High School gym wasn’t coaches yelling or fans cheering. It was the sound of the ball smacking into the rim over and over for the Deary Mustangs and the Logos Knights.
Both teams struggled to shoot the ball effectively, as each team ended the night making 36 percent of its field goals. But Logos came out on top 55-47 to advance to Thursday’s district final.
“We didn’t handle the pressure as well as we should’ve or played defense as well as we wanted to,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. “I don’t know if it’s first game of the tournament jitters or what, but that was a subpar performance for us.”
The Knights (11-5) will take on Timberline, 67-34 winners against Kendrick, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the district final back here. It will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season. The Spartans have won all three previous meetings.
Logos and Deary had open lanes and set up plays well enough for there to be open looks; it was just hard for them to make a basket. At the end of the first half, Logos was holding onto a slim 19-14 lead.
But in the third quarter, the Knights were able to get more of their shots to fall. They also executed well from the free-throw line — they ended the night shooting 82 percent from stripe.
Conversely, the Mustangs managed to make just 52 percent of their free-throw attempts.
The Knights made three 3-pointers and shot 6-for-6 at the line to cap off the third quarter and hold a 36-23 lead going to the fourth.
Deary (12-10) finally was able to get things rolling in the fourth. The Mustangs managed to get within nine points, but Logos’ efficiency at the line was too much for them to overcome.
Jasper Whitling led Logos with 15 points, Jonah Grieser had 13 and Will Casebold added 12. The three combined to go 8-of-8 at the free-throw line and made eight 3-pointers.
“Despite missing the easy shots we managed to hit a couple of 3s,” Whitling said. “Which was nice to see that part of the game be executed.”
When asked about his team’s performance, Whitling felt as if the motivation wasn’t there as much as it has been throughout the season.
“Maybe the kids worked hard, but they didn’t execute as well as they should’ve,” Whitling said. “The three things we talked about were contesting every shot controlling the glass and taking care of the ball and I don’t think we did any of those three things especially well tonight.”
Logos now get the Spartans, a team that Whitling and the Knights are very familiar with.
“Timberline is solid we have our work cut out for us defensively,” Whitling said. “We need to step up and do a better job defending in the paint than we have so far this year.”
LOGOS (11-5)
Roman Nuttrock 1 2-4 7, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 3 4-4 12, Jasper Whitling 4 4-4 15, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Jonah Griesser 5 0-0 13, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Isaac Blum 2 4-4 8. Totals 13 14-17 55.
DEARY (12-10)
London Kirk 1 2-4 4, Kaleb Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 9 7-9 29, Preston Johnston 0 0-2 0, Karson Ireland 1 0-4 3, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 1 2-2 4, Patty McManus 1 0-0 2, Dylan Wilcox 1 3-4 5. Totals 14 14-25 47.
Deary 7 7 9 24—47
Logos 10 9 17 19—55
3-point goals — Nuttbrock, Casebolt 2, Whitling 3, Griesser 3, Kirk, Stapleton 4, Ireland.
Timberline 67, Kendrick 34
The Spartans racked up 16 steals and played stone cold defense — limiting the Tigers to single-digit points in three out of the four quarters.
Timberline (15-3) went up 13-2 midway through the first quarter and never relinquished the lead again. Its largest lead was 25 at the end of the third quarter.
“I was proud of the team effort that was displayed out there,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “Everyone on the bench contributed as well.”
The Spartans shot well from beyond the arc as well, making five 3s. Cameron Summerfield was the leading scorer with 24 points.
But the defense was the biggest theme of the night.
Timberline’s defense smothered whomever had the ball for Kendrick, making it hard for them to find or hit open shots.
“It was a good defensive effort for our boys,” Hunter said. “We wanted to come out and play the ball and be aggressive.”
Hunter said his team will be ready for Thursday.
“I’m excited about playing Logos,” Hunter said. “They’re a sharp-shooting team and it should be a fun one for sure.”
Jagger Hewett paced Kendrick (9-13) with 20 points.
KENDRICK (9-13)
Chase Burke 2 1-1 7, Jagger Hewett 7 0-0 20, Kolby Anderson 0 2-4 2, J. Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 1-2 1, M Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-7 34.
TIMBERLINE (15-3)
Rylan Larson 3 2-3 8 Carson Sellers 4 0-0 11, Parker Brown 4 1-2 13, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 9 4-5 24, Jaron Christopherson 2 1-2 5, Jordan Steward 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-12 67.
Kendrick 7 14 4 7—34
Timberline 15 17 18 16—67
3 point goals — Sellers 3, Brown 4, Burke, Hewett 6.