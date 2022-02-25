Logos of Moscow played a defensive battle Thursday and came out on the right end to get to within one game of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
The Knights held Prairie of Cottonwood to less than double digits in three of the four quarters and beat the Pirates 42-36 in a district elimination game at Lewiston High School.
Logos (15-7) now will move on to play in a state play-in game 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. It’s the first time since the Knights’ move from Class 1A Division II to 1A DI they will play for the right to move on to the final eight in the state.
For Prairie (17-7), it is just the second time in the past five season it has not advance to the state tourney.
“It was a typical physical district game where both teams struggled to put up points,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “I was impressed with our grit. Kudos to Praire. They were a tough opponent for us. Thankfully Roman was there to carry us and put up points where we needed them. Really impressed by both teams.”
Roman Nuttbrock had 24 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Knights.
Lane Schumacher finished with 20 points for the Pirates.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (15-7)
Jack Driskill 0 2-3 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 0-2 5, Will Casebolt 2 0-0 4, Jasper Whitling 0 0-1 0, Seamus Wilson 1 0-0 2, Roman Nuttbrock 9 1-1 24, Ben Druffel 1 3-3 5. Totals 15 6-10 42.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-7)
Wyatt Ross 0 1-2 1, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 6 4-4 20, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 4 2-4 11, Lee Forsmann 0 2-4 2, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-14 36.
Logos 11 11 12 8—42
Prairie 8 10 9 9—36
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 5, Elmore, Schumacher 4, Rambo.
Timberline 44, Deary 38
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe ended the Mustangs’ season by winning an Idaho 1A Class Division II district elimination game.
Timberline (12-10) used a 13-5 third-quarter run to flip a 21-17 deficit into a 30-26 lead going to the fourth. The Spartans then hung on in the fourth.
“We had to change our defense up at halftime,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We came out in the third quarter and dominated defensively and we were able to keep on them. It was a great second half from our boys.”
Gavin Christopherson finished with 13 points, Micah Nelson chipped in 11 and Logan Hunter had 10.
Deary (8-12) was led by Blaine Clark’s 11 pointss.
The Spartans will face Clark Fork at 2 p.m. Saturday in a state-play in game at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.
DEARY (8-12)
Laithan Proctor 1 2-2 5, Kalab Rickard 4 0-1 10, Blaine Clark 4 0-1 11, Gus Rickert 1 0-0 2, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 4 2-2 10. Totals 14 4-6 38.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (12-10)
Parker Brown 2 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 3 4-6 11, Logan Hunter 4 2-4 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 2-2 2, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 5 3-5 13. Totals 15 11-17 44.
Deary 14 7 5 12—38
Timberline 9 8 13 14—44
3-point goals — Brown 2, Nelson, Clark 3, Rickard 2, Proctor.