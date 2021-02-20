TROY — Will Casebolt supplied 24 points and Roman Nuttbrock finished with 16 as Logos closed the curtain on its regular season with a 60-41 victory against Troy in a Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball game.
“I was mostly pleased with our defensive effort throughout the game,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. “That’s kind of what we’re going for. ... They came out cold, but it was good to see the guys stay poised and get things moving.”
Aiden Elmore chipped in 12 points for the Knights (12-6, 8-6) while Kaiden Codr had 13 to lead the Trojans (2-14).
Logos will open district tournament play Monday, where they will square up against Kamiah.
The Kubs play at home against Prairie today at 2:30 p.m. If Kamiah defeats the Pirates, it will secure homecourt advantage against Logos.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (12-6, 8-6)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 1-4 16, Kenny Kline 0 0-2 0, Aiden Elmore 4 2-4 12, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 10 2-2 24, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 8, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Jase Elmore 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 6-14 60.
TROY (2-14, 2-12)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 1-3 3, Chandler Blazzard 0 4-6 4, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 2 0-1 4, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 4 2-4 13, Darrick Baier 2 2-2 7, Eli Stoner 2 3-4 8. Totals 12 12-20 41.
Logos 9 11 16 24—60
Troy 7 10 17 7—41
3-point goals — Nuttborck, Casebolt 2, Elmore 2, Whitling, Codr 3, Stoner, Baier.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Kendrick 67, Nezperce 31
KENDRICK — Sophomore Jagger Hewett hit five 3-pointers and totaled 20 points, and freshman Ty Koepp added 14 points and 10 rebounds to guide Kendrick to a blowout win against Nezperce in a loser-out game in Class 1A Division II district tournament play.
The Tigers (9-10) will continue Districts at 6 p.m. today against Timberline in Weippe.
Kendrick used pressure defense to tally several steals in the first half en route to a 38-8 lead at intermission.
“We weren’t letting them run their offense fluidly, and it led to a lot of fast-break points,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said.
Talon Alexander added 10 points, five assists and four steals for the Tigers. Hunter Taylor had five steals and the well-rounded Hewett doled out five assists.
“Lately, our team kinda goes as Jagger goes,” Silflow said.
Jared Cronce led the Nighthawks (3-15) with 15 points.
NEZPERCE (3-15)
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 5 5-9 15, Ryen Zenner 2 3-5 7, Tanner Johnson 3 1-2 8, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 1-2 1, AJ Douglas 0 0-0 0, Nick Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-18 31.
KENDRICK (9-10)
Jagger Hewett 7 1-2 20, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 7, Ty Koepp 7 0-1 14, Dallas Morgan 3 1-2 7, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 3 1-2 7, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 4 0-1 10, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 3-8 67.
Nezperce 4 4 17 6—31
Kendrick 19 19 12 17—67
3-point goals — Johnson, Hewett 5, Alexander 2, Taylor.
SWIMMING
Weber wins for Pullman
Pullman swimmer Madison Weber took gold in the 50-yard breaststroke during this week’s virtual Sprint Pentathlon between the Greyhounds, Cheney and Clarkston.
The races were held at various sites and times were compared.
Weber also placed third in the 50 free.
Melrose Gilbert finished second in the 50 butterfly, and Clarkston’s Natalie Graham was third in the 50 back.
Top three individuals
100 free — 1, Janie Richards, Cheney, 57:00; 2, Jade Gere, Cheney, 58.75; 3, Asia Gere, Cheney, 58.81.
50 fly — 1, Richards, Cheney, 29.16; 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pullman, 30.64; 3, Asia Gere, Cheney, 30.69.
50 back — 1, Richards, Cheney, 29.70; 2, Jade Gere, Cheney, 30.41; 3, Natalie Graham, Clarkston, 31.84.
50 breast — 1, Madison Weber, Pullman, 34.26; 2, Jade Gere, Cheney, 35.36; 3, Richards, Cheney, 36.89.
50 free — 1, Adelyn O’Dell, Cheney, 26.63; 2, Richards, Cheney, 26.70; 3, Weber, Pullman, 27.23.
WRESTLING
Three Bears qualify for State
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow wrestlers Xzavier Brown, Eli Lyon and Logan Kearney qualified for the state tournament, taking home Class 4A district championship titles at Lakeland.
Brown defeated teammate Skyla Zimmerman by pin in the first round of the 106-pound final.
“They’re both really good wrestlers, and they compete against each other in the mat room,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said of Brown and Zimmerman.
Lyon advanced via forfeit at 138, and Kearney claimed the prize at 220 with a second-round pin against Sandpoint’s Matt Thurlow.
Nine Bears reached the finals.
“We had a really good tournament, and a great semifinal round,” Amos said. “We pulled some upsets. Our kids battled really hard. We’re extremely young, so the future’s bright for this group.”
Moscow will await a seeding meeting on Sunday, which will decide which other Bears besides the champions will qualify for next weekend’s state tournament.
Five Moscow wrestlers placed second, two third and two fourth.
MOSCOW FINISHERS
106 — Brown p. Scott Glass (Lakeland), 1:20; Zimmerman p. 1:15; Brown p. Zimmerman, 1:38; Zimmerman p. Duke Williamson (Lakeland).
113 — Jason Swam dec. Saxe (Lakeland), 5-2; Ambridge (Sandpoint) dec. Swam, 9-3.
120 — Sam Young dec. Owen Rose (Lakeland), 9-6; Tanner Dickson (Sandpoint) p. Young, :39 (final).
132 — Shane Sherrill (Sandpoint) p. Jack Bales, 3:28; Lucas Williams (Lakeland) p. Trevor Griswold, :47; Bales p. Griswold, 1:38 (third place).
138 — Andrew Bollinger MD Raphael Eldridge (Sandpoint), 9-1; Lyon dec. Wyatt Marker (Sandpoint), 8-2.
145 — Riley Siegford (Lakeland) p. Scotty Needham, 1:05; Colton Dow (Lakeland) p. Needham, 1:00; Diego Deaton p. Jordan Birkhimer (Sandpoint), 3:56; Siegford dec. Deaton, 7-0 (final); Resso (Sandpoint) dec. Deaton, 4-2 (second).
170 — Micah Harder p. Christian Troumbley-Karko (Sandpoint), 5:13; Devon Suko (Lakeland) p. Harder :50 (final).
220 — Kearney p. Gerald Yeahquo (Lakeland), 1:08; Kearney p. Matt Thurlow (Sandpoint), 1:34 (final).
285 — Oscar Kearney p. Carson Bosse (Sandpoint), 1:33; Sam Feusier (Lakeland) p. Kearney, :18; Carson Laybourne (Sandpoint) p. Kearney, 1:42 (third).