PREP ROUNDUP
Host Logos of Moscow made 11 made 3-pointers Thursday in a 52-45 upset of Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I boys basketball game.
Seamus Wilson (13), Oliver Spencer (11) and Jack Driskill (10) all were in double figures for Logos (5-7, 4-5).
“It was a complete team effort tonight,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said. “The guys showed up tonight and played together as a unit. It was awesome to see.”
Everett Lovell led Potlatch (8-4, 5-4) with 17 points and Jaxon Vowels pitched in 12.
POTLATCH (8-4, 5-4)
Chase Lovell 3 0-0 6, Jack Clark 2 1-1 5, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 6 3-4 17, Jaxon Vowels 4 4-7 12, Sam Barnes 0 0-2 0, Logan Amos 1 3-3 5. Totals 16 11-17 45.
LOGOS (5-7, 4-5)
Seamus Wilson 5 0-0 13, Jack Driskill 3 1-3 10, Zach Atwood 1 1-2 3, Lucius Comis 3 1-1 7, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Boaz Whitling 2 0-0 6, Oliver Spencer 4 0-1 11, Titus Jankovic 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 3-8 52.
Potlatch 18 7 9 11—45
Logos 13 11 14 14—52
3-point goals — E. Lovell, Spencer 3, Driskill 3, Wilson 3, Whitling 2.
JV — Logos def Potlatch.
Kendrick 72, Nezperce 43
NEZPERCE — Jagger Hewett notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 asssits in the visiting Tigers’ Whitepine League Division II victory against the Nighthawks.
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick Tigers (10-1, 7-0) 23 points. Wyatt Cook also was in double figures with 12 points.
Aidan McLeod led Nezperce (4-9, 0-6) with nine points.
KENDRICK (10-1,7-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 6 5-5 20, Wyatt Cook 6 0-3 12, Hunter Taylor 3 1-2 8, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 3 1-1 7, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 9 3-3 23, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-14 72.
NEZPERCE (4-9, 0-6)
Tanner Johnson 3 2-3 8, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 1 2-2 4, Owen Tiegs 2 0-1 4, Aidan McLeod 2 5-6 9, Carter Williams 4 1-2 13, Zane Wilcox 1 2-2 5, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-16 43.
Kendrick 18 26 12 16—72
Nezperce 12 18 5 8—43
3-point goals — Hewett 3, T. Koepp 2, Taylor, Williams 4, Wilcox.
JV — Kendrick def Nezperce.
Troy 42, Genesee 21
GENESEE — The visiting Trojans held the Bulldogs to single digits in all four quarters en route to a Whitepine League Division I win.
Eli Stoner led Troy (8-3, 6-3) with 13 points. Noah Johnson also was in double figures with 10.
Derek Zenner and Kaden Schwartz each had six points apiece for the Bulldogs (0-13, 0-10).
TROY (8-3, 6-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 1-2 1, Eli Stoner 4 4-4 13, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 7, Dominic Holden 2 2-2 8, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 2-6 10, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 1 1-2 3, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-16 42.
GENESEE (0-13, 0-10)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 2 0-0 4, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 6, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 2 0-0 5, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, William Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 21.
Troy 5 14 13 10—42
Genesee 8 5 2 6—21
3-point goals — Holden 2, Stoner, Blazzard, Schwartz 2, Zenner, Vestal.
JV — Troy def Genesee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deary 53, Highland 18
CRAIGMONT — The visiting Mustangs held the Huskies of Craigmont to single-digit points during all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Araya Wood paced Deary (12-1, 6-1) with 12 points. Dantae Workman also was in double figures with 10.
Shaylee Stamper led the Huskies (1-12, 0-6) with eight points.
DEARY (12-1, 6-1)
Karmen Griffen 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-2 4, Kaylee Wood 2 1-2 5, Kenadie Kirk 2 1-4 5, Araya Wood 6 0-2 12, Triniti Wood 2 2-3 8, Macie Ashmead 2 1-3 5, Dantae Workman 3 4-4 10. Totals 21 9-20 53.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-12, 0-6)
Hanna Smith 1 0-0 2, Shaylee Stamper 4 0-0 8, Kenzie Hix 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 2 0-2 4, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 0-2 18.
Deary 20 13 10 10—53
Highland 4 4 6 4—18
3-point goals— T. Wood 2.
Kendrick 39, Nezperce 15
NEZPERCE — Despite shooting 17-for-52 from the field, the Tigers still notched a Whitepine League Division II win against the host Nighthawks.
Harley Heimgartner provided a spark for Kendrick (13-3, 6-0) offense according to coach Ron Ireland. She had nine points with five assists. Hailey Taylor also pitched in nine points with Morgan Silflow notching eight.
Faith Tiegs paced Nezperce (9-6, 2-4) with eight points.
KENDRICK (13-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-3 9, Hali Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 3 2-2 8, Ruby Stewart 3 0-1 7, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 9. Totals 17 3-6 39.
NEZPERCE (9-6. 2-4)
Faith Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 1-4 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-4 15.
Kendrick 8 8 14 9—39
Nezperce 2 3 4 6—15
3-point goals— Ru. Stewart, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick def Nezperce.
Troy 56, St. Maries 39
TROY — The host Trojans had 22 steals in a nonleague victory against the Lumberjacks
Troy (3-12) held St. Maries (7-8) to single-digit point totals in three out of four quarters.
Olivia Tyler led the Trojans with 19 points. Alaura Hawley also was in double figures with 10.
Taci Watkins led St. Maries with 12 points.
ST. MARIES (7-8)
Berkli McGreal 1 0-0 3, Kara Sexton 0 0-0 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 6 0-0 12, Stacie Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Brenna Elliott 1 0-0 2, Sami Sindt 1 0-0 3, Kayla Jansen 1 0-2 2, Danika Sloper 2 1-4 5, Jacklyn Linneneger 2 0-0 4, Stormi Lockridge 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-6 39.
TROY (3-12)
Hailey van Pelt 1 0-0 2, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 7 4-7 19, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 3 1-1 7, Alaura Hawley 5 0-0 10, Laura House 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 4 0-0 9, Dericka Morgan 2 1-3 7. Totals 23 6-11 56.
Troy 10 19 15 12—56
St Maries 17 4 9 9—39
3-point goals — McGreal, Sindt, Morgan 2, Tyler, Phillis.
JV — St. Maries def. Troy.
BOYS SWIMMINGPullman wins GSL title
PULLMAN — Pullman sophomore Jake McCoy and junior William Miller now have qualifying times for every event at the state championships after their performances at the Greater Spokane League championships late Wednesday.
The Greyhounds took the title, beating Cheney 554-214. Pullman won all but one event
Miller qualified for the state meet in the 200 individual medley (1:56.63) and the 100 butterfly (52.67). McCoy advanced in the 100 backstroke (53.77). The two also teamed up with junior Teo Uberuaga and senior Michael Campbell to advance in the 200 medley relay (1:45.43). McCoy, Miller and Uberuaga teamed up with Zaine Pumphrey to move on in the 400 free relay (3:26.52).
Top Pullman results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, William Miller, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell) 1:45.43.
200 freestyle — 2. Sam Leonard 2:09.58.
200 IM — 1. Miller 1:56.63.
50 free — 1. Carter Frichette 24.51
100 butterfly — 1. Miller 52.67.
100 free — 1. Jesse Tang 55.99.
500 free — 1. Zaine Pumphrey 5:15.98.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Michael Campbell, Kayden Armani, Scott Frye, Zaine Pumphrey) 1:41.90.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 53.77.
100 breaststroke — 1. Uberuaga 1:09.73.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Pumphrey, McCoy, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:26.52.