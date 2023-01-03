In a game that was rescheduled from December, the Logos Knights earned their first boys basketball victory with a 55-52 nonleague win over the visiting Deary Mustangs.

Seamus Wilson led Logos (1-4) with 28 points, including a 5-for-5 showing from the free-throw line.

“Really great to have Seamus come alive,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said “It is great to see him get back into the swing of things.”

