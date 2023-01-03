In a game that was rescheduled from December, the Logos Knights earned their first boys basketball victory with a 55-52 nonleague win over the visiting Deary Mustangs.
Seamus Wilson led Logos (1-4) with 28 points, including a 5-for-5 showing from the free-throw line.
“Really great to have Seamus come alive,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said “It is great to see him get back into the swing of things.”
Jack Driskill added 11 points for the Knights.
Kaleb Rickard and Gus Rickert had 12 points each to lead Deary (4-2). Blaine Clark added 10 points.
Laithan Proctor 1 2-2 4, Kalab Rickard 6 0-1 12, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 3, Blaine Clark 4 1-2 10, Gus Rickert 6 0-0 12, Dale Fletcher 3 0-0 8, Tucker Ashmead 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 4-7 52.
Seamus Wilson 10 5-5 28, Jack Driskill 4 1-2 11, Zach Atwood 0 3-4 3, Thomas Bowen 1 2-4 4, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 3 1-2 9 Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-17 55.
3-point goals — Fletcher 2, Vincent, Clark, Wilson 3, Driskill 2, Spencer 2.