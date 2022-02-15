KENDRICK — The Knights finished off the regular season with a nonleague win versus the Tigers.
The game was moved up a day to create some space before regionals.
Will Casebolt led Logos (13-6) with 14 points, and he also had nine rebounds.
Ben Druffel had seven points and 10 rebounds. Coach Joe Casebolt also credited Druffel with, “affecting a lot of shots.”
Kendrick (10-9) was led by Jagger Hewett, who finished with 20 points. Ty Koepp added 14.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (13-6)
Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 5 2-4 14, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Seamus Wilson 4 1-1 9, Roman Nuttbrock 5 0-0 12, Ben Druffel 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 4-7 52.
KENDRICK (10-9)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 4 8-11 20, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 2 1-2 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 2-2 14, Dallas Morgan 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 11-16 46.
Logos 14 10 19 9—52
Kendrick 9 11 17 9—46
3-point goals — Driskill 2, Casebolt 2, Nuttbrock 2, Hewett 4, Taylor.
JV — Logos won.