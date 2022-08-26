AREA ROUNDUP
Logos notched its first Whitepine League volleyball victory of the season following a 3-0 sweep of Kamiah on Thursday.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-15.
Signe Holloway led the Knights (2-0, 1-0) in digs with eight and Ameilia Meyer added five kills.
Logos next plays against Genesee at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Genesee High School.
Kamiah will next play Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Bears fall to Post Falls
Moscow dropped its second straight match to a 5A Inland Empire opponent, this time, to Post Falls.
The Bears fell in four sets with the scores being 25-23, 25-19, 30-28, 25-16.
Sam Unger notched a volleyball double-double with 18 assists and 13 digs. She also added seven kills.
Morgan Claus also had a double-double with 10 kills and 20 digs.
Maecie Robbins and Addie Branen combined for 50 digs.
Next up for Moscow (0-2) will be the Lewiston tournament Saturday.
Potlatch sweeps Clearwater Valley
POTLATCH — Josie Larson collected 16 assists in Potlatch’s season opening win against Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley.
Potlatch swept the Rams in three sets 25-15, 25-11, and 25-7
The game was won on the service line for the Loggers. Kaylen Hadaller led at the line going a perfect 14/14. Brooke Pederson added eight aces and Emma Patten notched six.
Potlatch will next play nonleague opponent Kendrick on Monday and will have a league game the following day against Troy.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER5A champs top Moscow
Moscow held the defending 5A Idaho state soccer champions Lake City to four goals.
The T-Wolves still managed to edge the Bears 4-1.
Makai Rausch was stout in the goal, racking up 17 saves.
The lone goal for the Bears came in the 56th minute via a free kick from Lola Johns.
Johns made the kick from midfield and cleared the head of Lake City goalie Acaia Scott.
Following the loss, Moscow fell to 1-1 overall and will next play Post Falls on Saturday.
LAKE CITY 3 1—4
MOSCOW 0 1—1
LC — McKenzie Goings, first.
LC — Elliott Kortus, ninth.
LC — Georgia Whitehead, 10th.
MOS — Lola Johns, 56th.
LC — Macie Lilbqueist, 61st.
SHOTS — LC, 21, MOSCOW, 3.
SAVES — LC, Acaia Scott, 3. MOS — Makai Rausch, 17.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWSU 0, Portland 0
The Washington State women’s soccer team was not able to score in their home opener against University of Portland.
Luckily for the Cougars (0-1-1), neither could the Pilots (1-0-2) as they finished the game tied 0-0 on Thursday.
WSU more than doubled Portland’s shots, outshooting the Pilots 18-7.
The Cougs also took more corner kicks with five compared to the Pilots four.
Cougars sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper notched seven saves throughout the match. She also notched her first clean sheet of the season.
The Cougars return to Lower Soccer Field on Sunday to host Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. The match will be televised live on Pac-12 Network.
PORTLAND STATE 0 0 — 0
WASHINGTON STATE 0 0 — 0
SHOTS — UP, 17, WSU, 18.
SHOTS ON GOAL — UP, 3. WSU, 7.
SAVES — UP, 7. WSU, 3.
A — 2,408.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU to play 11 nonconference games
The Washington State women’s basketball team announced it will play 11 nonconference games, including five at home.
The Cougars will play two NCAA tournament teams as well as the WNIT champions.
Washington State opens Nov. 7 at home against Loyola Marymount. The Cougars will head to Hawaii for the Northshore Showcase from Nov. 18-21, playing BYU and Troy on the campus of BYU Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii. BYU made the NCAA tourney in 2021-22.
After that trip, WSU will take on defending WNIT champion South Dakota State on No. 28. Next up will be a Dec. 2 home game against Montana, marking the first time since 2014 the two teams will meet. The Cougars final home nonconference game is Dec. 17 against Jackson State, an NCAA tourney team.
The final two nonconference games are at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 19) and Houston (Dec. 21).
Game times will be released at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Loyola Marymount; 11 — at San Francisco; 13 — Prairie View A&M; 18 — BYU*; 21 — Troy*; 28 — South Dakota State; Dec. 2 — Montana; 7 — at Portland; 17 — Jackson State; 19 — at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; 21 — at Houston.
* — Northshore Showcase; Laie, Hawaii