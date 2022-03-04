Disaster seemed imminent for Logos of Moscow when the Knights, who had led from the first field goal on, fell into a single-point deficit to the Oakley Hornets with under a minute left in regulation in an Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball state tournament first-round game Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
That was when senior Jasper Whitling made a critical interception and drove the ball all the way down the court for a fast-break layup to turn the tables in Logos’ favor once more. Freshman Seamus Wilson then hit a free throw to establish the final winning margin of 37-35 before Oakley missed a contested 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.
“(The Hornets) were trying to slow the game down and pass it around,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said of the situation before Whitling’s big play. “I was about ready to tell the guys they needed to foul and put (Oakley) to the line.”
Fourth-seeded Logos (17-7) advances to face defending champion and top seed Lapwai (25-0) in a semifinal-round game at 4 p.m. PDT today at the same site. The Knights have fallen to the Wildcats three times this season.
Oakley (16-7) had an ice-cold start, taking more than six minutes of play to get on the board as Logos’ defense proved smothering. The Knights finished the opening quarter up 11-4, aided by strong rebounding and inside work from Ben Druffel, who loomed above the fray at 6-foot-6.
Cracks eventually showed in Logos’ defensive armor and the Hornets gained steam as the game progressed, putting up nine points apiece in the second and third quarters and having their biggest period of the day with 13 in the fourth to almost take the victory away from the Knights.
Roman Nuttbrock finished with team-highs for Logos in points (11) and rebounds (seven). Wilson scored nine points, Druffel added eight points and five boards, and Whitling shot 3-for-3 from the field en route to scoring seven. Oakley’s Payton Beck led all scorers for the game with 15 points.
This was the first game at the 1A DI state tournament for Logos, which moved up from Division II last season and did not qualify for the state tournament.
“We just got in (Division I) last year,” Casebolt said. “Second year in the league, first time to go to State, so we’re excited to get our first win.”
OAKLEY (16-7)
KeShawn Crocker 1 0-0 2, William Pmegitzer 0 0-0 0, Zac Smith 0 0-0 0, Vladimir Lara 1 0-0 3, Payton Beck 4 4-4 15, Isaac Cranney 0 2-2 2, Bridger Duncan 2 0-0 4, Kyler Robinson 0 0-0 0, Daniel Gonzalez 1 1-2 4, Kooper Beck 0 0-0 0, Porter Pickett 2 1-2 5, Hayden Hunter 0 0-0 0, Dallin Hardy 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-10 35.
LOGOS (17-7)
Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 4 0-0 11, Seamus Wilson 2 4-5 9, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 1 0-1 2, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Jasper Whitling 3 1-2 7, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 3 2-4 8. Totals 13 7-12 37.
Oakley 4 9 9 13—35
Logos 11 7 12 7—37
3-point goals — Beck 3, Lara, Gonzalez, Nuttbrock 3, Wilson.
