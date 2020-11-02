POCATELLO — Logos placed second in the boys’ meet and third among the girls Saturday at the Idaho Class 1A state cross country meet at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
Alex Blum led the Logos boys with a sixth-place 17:03.43 mark, while Clara Anderson clocked in at 20:26.55 for eighth among girls.
“Alex has been on the team for four years, and he’s the team captain this year,” Logos coach Paula Casebolt said of Blum. “He’s just a really smart runner. He knows how to pace himself right — he always has a really solid kick at the end of a race. He always finishes really well, and he just had that kind of race today.”
Casebolt called Anderson “a big influence for this team” and credited her “smart, consistent racing” for helping to guide and pace freshmen Sara Casebolt and Alyssa Blum through their first state meet.
“It was pretty exciting,” said Paula Casebolt, who felt the team had exceededher expectations for the season. “It was a great race; really fun.”
BOYS
Team scores — Victory Charter 41, Logos 78, Grace 82, Liberty Charter 102, Rockland 157, Oakley 183, Rimrock 188, Timberline-Weippe 200, Butte County 207, Potlatch 217.
Logos individuals — 6. Alex Blum, 17:03.43; 11. Jase Elmore 17:27.44; 13. Theo Sentze, 17:39.46; 26. Jasper Whitling, 18:28.28; 32. Wyatt Haynes, 18:52.57.
GIRLS
Team scores — Raft River 41, Oakley 66, Logos 92, Victory Charter 96, Rockland 109, Rimrock 146, Deary 148, Butte County 205.
Logos individuals — 8. Clara Anderson, Logos, 20:26.55; 12. Sara Casebolt, 20:43.26; 13. Alyssa Blum, 20:50.76; 36. Kayte Casebolt, 22:29.14; 51. Emma Handel 24:03.10.