KENDRICK — Lone senior Jagger Hewett had 10 points, six steals and five assists to help the Tigers top Prairie of Cottonwood 48-36 in nonleague boys basketball action on senior night Monday at Kendrick.
Hewett was additionally honored for having exceeded 1,000 career points in his high school career.
Nathan Tweit (11 points, nine rebounds) and Hunter Taylor (12 points) were also among the leaders for Kendrick (15-3) in the win over the Pirates. Lee Forsmann of Prairie (5-16) topped all scorers with 15 points.
Matthew Wemhoff 0 2-2 2, Riley Shears 2 0-0 5, Shane Hanson 1 2-8 4, Noah Behler 2 0-0 6, Lee Forsmann 5 2-4 15, Bennie Elven 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 8-18 36.
Lane Clemenhagen 4 1-1 9, Jagger Hewett 4 2-4 10, Nathan Tweit 5 1-5 11, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 5 2-2 12, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 1-2 1, Ty Koepp 2 1-1 5. Totals 20 8-15 48.
3-point goals — Forsmann 3, Behler 2, Shears.
JV — Kendrick 52, Prairie 32
TROY — On senior night at Troy, the Trojans rallied from an early hole to overcome nonleague foe Highland of Craigmont.
Joseph Doumit (five points), Chandler Blazzard (four), Noah Johnson (12) and Kaiden Strunk were all honored at the final regular-season home game of their careers with Troy (13-6). Nonseniors Joseph Bendel (16 points) and Eli Stoner (12) were major contributors to the winning effort.
Trevor Knowlton led the way for Highland (8-11) with 21 points, 12 of which came in the opening quarter as the Huskies shot out to a 16-5 lead that Troy would later erase.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors in my first year as a varsity head coach,” Troy coach Trey Thatcher said.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (8-11)
Trevor Knowlton 9 2-3 21, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 5 0-0 13, Gage Crow 2 4-10 8. Totals 16 6-13 42.
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 2 0-0 5, Eli Stoner 4 4-8 12, Chandler Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 8, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 6 0-0 12, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 8 0-0 16, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-8 57.
3-point goals — Watson 3, Knowlton, Holden 2, Doumit.
MOSCOW — Visiting Coeur d’Alene inflicted a one-sided defeat on the low-scoring Bears.
Ten players got on the board for the Vikings (14-6), with Carter Rupp heading things up at 13 points. Dylan Rehder led Moscow (8-11) in scoring with seven points.
“It seemed like there was a lid on the bucket the whole game for us,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We struggled to make shots, had some open looks and didn’t get them to fall. We did a good job taking care of the ball — only had nine turnovers — but just struggled to make shots tonight.”
Gunner Larson 1 0-2 2, Colin Cherny 1 0-0 3, Kruz Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Canyon Smith 0 0-0 0, Alexander Nipp 4 0-0 8, Max Entzi 1 0-0 2, Carter Rupp 5 0-0 13, Steven Burgess 2 2-2 7, Caden Symons 4 2-2 11, Kai Wheeler 2 0-0 5, Tucker Booth 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-6 57.
Cody Wilson 1 2-2 4, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0, Elom Afatchao 1 0-0 2, Dylan Rehder 2 2-2 7, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 2 0-0 4, Zac Skinner 1 1-2 3, Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-6 24.
Coeur d’Alene 14 22 12 9—57
3-point goals — Rupp 3, Cherny, Burgess, Symons, Wheeler, Rehder.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.