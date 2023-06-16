OMAHA, Neb. — The batting statistics for the eight College World Series teams suggest there will be home runs aplenty at Charles Schwab Field over the next 10 days.

Five of the top 10 home run-hitting squads are in Omaha, and so are individual national leaders Jac Caglianone of Florida and Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken.

“Balls were flying today,” Florida shortstop Josh Rivera said Thursday after batting practice. “We had Jac Caglianone hitting balls out of the stadium. It was really cool. All of us from a BP standpoint, we were seeing the balls fly.”