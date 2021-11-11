Don Monson, the former University of Idaho basketball coach who led the Vandals to the Sweet 16 in 1982, was honored before the season-opening tipoff Wednesday at the brand new ICCU Arena.
His son, Dan, was on the opposing side coaching for Idaho’s opening night opponent Long Beach State. Dan Monson, though a son of a Vandal legend, ended up spoiling the party for Idaho fans and players by taking down the Vandals in overtime, 95-89.
With mere seconds remaining in regulation, UI’s Trevante Anderson answered a Joe Hampton basket to tie the game at 85. Idaho guard Mikey Dixon then pickpocketed Hampton and had the chance to take the lead, but he missed the shot. Luckily for the Vandals, it went out of bounds.
Idaho (0-1) had the ball with 22 seconds left on the game clock when Anderson took the inbound pass, then, Phillip Pepple Jr. got hit with an illegal screen call which gave Long Beach State the final possession of regulation. The Vandals clamped up Long Beach State defensively and forced overtime.
Idaho didn’t make a basket until 16 seconds remaining in overtime, was outscored 10-4 and lacked the same spark offensively it had during regulation.
“I think we went out there and played our hearts out,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done tonight, but we played together and we played really hard.”
Anderson, a junior guard, directed traffic and escaped out of tight jams created by LBSU’s press defense. He finished with a game-high 26 points.
“He was terrific tonight,” Claus said. “He is going to have a lot of responsibilities this season from handling the ball to directing traffic. We’ll continue to challenge him in that way.”
Anderson was also excited to play on the new hardwood at the ICCU Arena.
“We had a great atmosphere tonight, I loved it,” Anderson said. “It was great to see the people come out and we really do feed off the energy the crowd gives off. Hopefully, people consistently come out and we can get better.”
A big part of the Vandals offense on Wednesday was shooting 3s. Idaho finished the night shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc.
“I wish I could sit here and act like shooting the long ball was the plan coming into tonight but that just wouldn’t be true,” Claus said. “The big key for us tonight was rebounding and playing defense and stopping them from getting it in transition.”
Idaho was missing 6-foot-10 forward Tanner Christensen, which meant 6-7 Pepple played a whopping 39 minutes inside against a much-lengthier 49ers squad. He tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.
LBSU put five players in double figures, led by 28 from guard Joel Murray.
A big part of the Vandals’ defensive identity comes from junior Rashad Smith. Smith got into foul trouble in the first half which limited his minutes some, but not a lot. He still finished with five defensive rebounds and a block. He also contributed to the 3-point party for the Vandals, he went 3-for-3 from no man’s land.
“He is arguably our best defensive player,” Claus said. “It was important to have him, so that’s why he played a good chunk of time in foul trouble. I have no doubt that we’re going to lean on him this year.”