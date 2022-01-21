Lose joins Vandal football coaching lineup

MOSCOW — Idaho coach Jason Eck went to the Pac-12 ranks to add his latest football assistant.
David Lose joins the Vandals from Oregon State, where he was a defensive quality control analyst the last four seasons. There, he worked under former Vandal assistant and current Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith.
Lose will coach the defensive line at UI, it was announced Thursday.
The announcement came one day after former Idaho defensive line coach Luther Elliss accepted a coaching position at his alma mater, the University of Utah.
“We want to build the program from the line of scrimmage first, so getting coach Lose at the defensive line was a very critical hire,” Eck said in a news release. “We are excited for him as a coach and for his background recruiting the West Coast and experience in the Pacific Northwest.
“He comes highly recommended by coach Jonathan Smith, who I trust immensely.”
Before joining the Beavers, Lose spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the defensive line coach at Portland State.
Before the Vikings, he spent six seasons as a defensive assistant at Washington State.
A player for Oregon’s Fiesta Bowl championship team in 2001, Lose also spent five seasons in AF2, the Arena Football League’s developmental league.
“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Vandal Football Family and coach Jason Eck’s staff,” Lose said in a news release.
With the hire of Lose, Eck’s staff is close to being officially finalized.
Two more coaches who have yet to be announced reportedly are on the recruiting trail for the Vandals: former Vandal star quarterback Matt Linehan (WRs) and another former Cougar assistant Stanley Franks (CBs).
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Idaho’s staff
Head coach: Jason Eck
Offensive coordinator/QBs: Luke Schleusner
Defensive coordinator/LBs: Rob Aurich
Special teams/RBs: Thomas Ford
Recruiting coordinator/TEs: Tyler Sutton
Offensive line: Joe Tripodi
Defensive line: David Lose
Safeties: Tyler Yelk
Cornerbacks: Stanley Franks (not yet announced)
Receivers: Matt Linehan (not yet announced)