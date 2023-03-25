DENVER — The squeaks from the sneakers on the court sound the same. But these are far from your classic Chuck Taylors or vintage Air Jordans. Or any version of high tops at all.

The iconic shoe designed to extend slightly over the ankle has pretty much fallen out of favor in the lanes across basketball.

Glance down at the footwear the players are lacing up for March Madness and many are wearing a version of a low-top sneaker (with the occasional mid-cut throw in).