Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.