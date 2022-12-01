For the Washington State volleyball team, a trip to the NCAA tournament in late November or early December is almost as guaranteed as heavy winter snowfall on the Palouse.

The No. 24 Cougars (22-9) qualified for their seventh consecutive national tourney and will begin against UNLV (26-4) at 5 p.m. today at the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego.

“I think this time of year, everybody is good (who) has made it this far,” 12th-year WSU coach Jen Greeny said. “UNLV is a tough team and they’ve had an incredible year as their record shows.”

